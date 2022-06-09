Best of Hyeri: Reply 1988, DoReMi Market & My Roommate Is A Gumiho

It’s Lee Hyeri’s birthday today and what better than to take a walk down the remarkable career she’s had so far. Debuting with Dream T Entertainment’s girl group, Girl’s Day, in September 2015, Hyeri became known as the maknae of the group, soon taking up acting with a debut role in SBS’ ‘Tasty Life’. Her shot to variety stardom came with her appearance in ‘Real Men’ and a short clip of her doing aegyo that went viral. Today, we take a look at her growth over the years.

Reply 1988:

Any avid K-drama fan would be aware of this K-drama and may also have a special place on their ‘Best’ list. Playing the role of Sung Duk Seon, she won hearts with her fun-loving acting. Her chemistry with the actors on the show garnered it an 18.8 percent rating nationwide and a fervent fan following.

DoReMi Market:

Also known as ‘Amazing Saturday’, the tvN variety show revolves around Korean music knowledge and had Hyeri act as an ace with her own charm shining through. On multiple occasions, her camaraderie with fellow members and especially SHINee’s Key made for hilarious content cementing her place on the show. Hyeri stopped being a regular cast member in late 2020 to allow more room as an actor.

My Roommate is a Gumiho:

A through and through romance fantasy drama Hyeri acted opposite Jang Ki Yong as a college student named Lee Dam. Though a tried and tested plot as her character accidentally swallows a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox’s bead, the story saw love from fans with the adorable new couple that soon became a fan favorite.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: June 2022 K-Drama Watchlist ft. Yumi’s Cells 2, Eve, Jinxed at First, Money Heist: Korea & more