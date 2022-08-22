Best of Jo Bo Ah: Military Prosecutor Doberman, Tale of the Nine Tailed and My Strange Hero

Jo Bo Yoon, more widely known by her stage name Jo Bo Ah, is a South Korean actress who has recently begun gaining due fame for her artwork, acting. Having debuted in 2011, following several supporting gigs and dipping toes in other parts of the entertainment world, Jo Bo Ah is now being recognised by the audience for her performances. We take a look at some of her many roles over the years.

My Strange Hero:

The start of Jo Bo Ah’s appreciation. She played the role of Son Soo Jung, a poor school student, who under the pressure of society and the circumstances turns against her loyal friend. She wishes to be a teacher at her school and even takes unjust means to make it possible. The drama bases itself around the overturning of a corrupt management, led by Yoo Seung Ho and eventually Kwak Dong Yeon.

Tale of the Nine Tailed:

The true gem in Jo Bo Ah’s filmography, ‘Tale of Nine Tailed’, ensured that she received much praise for her acting and chemistry with Lee Dong Wook. Paired in a heated romance full of history, she embodied Nam Ji Ah, a TV channel producer. A mere human in the daunting world of supernatural beings who are bent to harm humankind, she witnesses a magical act that she does not forget and is instead drawn to uncover the many underlying truths of a gumiho (nine tailed fox), unraveling her long running history with him.

Military Prosecutor Doberman:

Jo Bo Ah’s most recent role was that of Cha Woo In, a disguised military prosecutor with vengeful instincts that saw her score another big number in the ratings charts. Out for revenge against the corrupt officials responsible for her father’s death, she crosses paths with the character of Ahn Bo Hyun, who is also a fraudster. Her martial arts skills and a dual personality in the show earned her the audiences’ favor.

While ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ is set to return for a prequel, Jo Bo Ah has opted to not return. Kim So Yeon was recently confirmed as the female lead, joining Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum who will reprise their characters.

