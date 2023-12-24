Best K-drama Actress of 2023 Results: The Glory star Song Hye Kyo takes first spot, Kim Yoo Jung ranks second

On December 16th, we conducted an annual poll to find out the best K-drama actress in the leading role (2023). The list consisted of 10 best actresses who delivered top-notch performances this year. The poll received an overwhelming response and the results are even more exciting!

Out of the ten nominees, actress Song Hye Kyo has clinched a clean-sweeping victory with 58% of votes. Then, actress Kim Joo Jung stands second with 14% votes, followed by Shin Hye Sun (13%).

Song Hye Kyo is one of the most renowned celebs in the Korean entertainment world, thanks to her unforgettable roles in projects, such as That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016) and more. This year, Song Hye Kyo left an undeniable mark in the viewers’ mind with her heart-wrenching performances as Moon Dong Eun in the show, The Glory. Moon Dong Eun’s character is fueled by revenge due to her traumatic past as she was a victim of constant bullying in high school. For this role, Song Hye Kyo bagged the Best Actress award at the prestigious 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kim Yoo Jung (14%) has solidified her name as one of the most promising artists since her childhood days. The actress stole the limelight this year with the visually appealing fantasy drama, My Demon. She is widely appreciated by fans for her portrayal of heiress Do Do Hee, as she exhibits perfect comic timing, natural poise, and gorgeous stylish outfits. The actress also made her theatrical stage debut as she played Viola de Lesseps in Kim Dong Yeon's play Shakespeare in Love.

Actress Shin Hye Sun (13%) has scored third spot, thanks to her two recent projects. In her show See You in My 19th Life, she plays an emotional character, Ban Ji Eum, who is stuck in the loop of reincarnation. Shin Hye Sun is currently enthralling the viewers with her role, Jo Sam Dal, in Welcome to Samdalri. She takes on the role of an ambitious woman who returns to her hometown after her city life falls apart.

Han So Hee, Jeon Yo Been and others occupy spots from fourth position onwards

Han So Hee (6%), Jeon Yo Been (4%), Bae Suzy (3%) and Lee Sung Kyung (2%) were the other contenders of this poll, and after voting, they have secured fourth to seventh spot respectively.

Han So Hee surprised the audience yet again with her role in her ongoing monster historical drama Gyeongseong Creature. Han So Hee perfectly portrays the role of Yoon Chae Ok, who is skilled at using knives, and shooting guns.

Next on the list is Jeon Yo Been, who played a prominent role in the time-traveling series, A Time Called You. The actress did absolute justice to her role, Han Jun Hee, who is dealing with the grief of losing her boyfriend.

Then comes at sixth, idol-actress Bae Suzy, who created a buzz with her show Doona. Meanwhile, actress Lee Sung Kyung (at seventh spot) has continued to delight the audience with her projects, including Dr. Romantic 3, and Call It Love.

The other nominees, Park So Dam, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Young Ae, may not have stood out in this poll, but their performances were truly worth watching this year. Parasite fame actress Park So Dam engaged the audience with her role in fantasy thriller drama, Death’s Game, while actress Park Gyu Young showcased her versatility with two polar opposite characters in Celebrity and A Good Day to Be a Dog. Veteran actress Lee Young Ae delivered a captivating performance in Maestra: Strings of Truth as she transformed herself into a former violinist and a world-renowned conductor of an orchestra.

