Best K-pop debut 2023 Results: BABYMONSTER sweeps top spot with single BATTERUP, ZEROBASEONE comes second

With the debut single BATTER UP, BABYMONSTER became an overnight sensation. Take a look at the results of best K-pop debut of 2023 below to find out which of your favorite groups hit the top spots!

By Deepali
Published on Dec 29, 2023   |  10:06 PM IST  |  8.2K
BABYMONSTER, Image Credit: YG Entertainment
BABYMONSTER, Image Credit: YG Entertainment

We conducted an annual poll on the best K-pop debuts of 2023 on 21st December. The nominees included six groups namely, BABYMONSTER, ZEROBASEONE, xikers, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and FANTASY BOYS. These rookie groups stole the spotlight this year with their exceptional talent and paved the way for a promising future in the K-pop music industry. Now the results are in after a week of casting votes, let’s find out who took the title of best K-pop debut of 2023!

BABYMONSTER secures first spot with their single BATTER UP

BABYMONSTER stands tall at the first position in our poll with a majority of votes (51%). It is the first girl group to launch under YG Entertainment since 2016 (BLACKPINK’s debut year) and the group is often referred to as BLACKPINK's 'little sister' as they are labelmates.  Consisting of Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa, the group created history with their debut track BATTER UP, which surpassed 100 million views on YouTube within 18 days. It became the fastest K-pop group to achieve this milestone.


ZEROBASEONE and xikers claim second and third position

ZEROBASEONE occupied the second spot with 33% votes. The nine-piece K-pop boy group gained public attention during their appearance on the famous reality show, Boys Planet. Their smashing debut EP titled Youth in the Shade sold over 2 million copies right after its release on the Circle Chart (official South Korean music chart).

Ranked third, xikers (16%) is a ten-member boy group that took the internet by storm with their debut EP titled House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing in March. After the massive success of their album, the group announced the schedule for their first world tour named Tricky House: First Encounter.


The other nominees, including RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and FANTASY BOYS, may not have clinched the top spots in our poll, but they surely exceeded fans’ expectations with their unique style, dance moves, and innovative music videos. Here’s a shout-out to the debut albums of these rookie groups that were widely appreciated by fans, namely Get A Guitar by RIIZE, Who! by BOYNEXTDOOR, and NEW TOMORROW by FANTASY BOYS.


