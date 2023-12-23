Best K-pop Girl Group of 2023 Results: LE SSERAFIM wins the title, BABYMONSTER ranks 2nd

On December 15th, we initiated a year-end poll to determine the best K-pop girl group of 2023. The list included a total of eight nominees, spanning groups such as BABYMONSTER, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, aespa, (G)- IDLE, and others.

After a week of casting votes, the results are in, and LE SSERAFIM has emerged as the frontrunner, securing the top position with an impressive 34% of the votes. As one of the representative girl groups of the fourth generation, LE SSERAFIM not only garnered acclaim for their music but also for carving out a distinct identity in the K-pop scene. The group comprises exceptionally talented members with powerful stage presence, contributing to their well-deserved victory.

Top nominees of 2023 K-pop girl groups

Following closely behind LE SSERAFIM, BABYMONSTER came in second. The new YG group is making waves in the K-pop industry despite just debuting a few weeks ago. Their entry into the scene on November 27, 2023, with the single Batter Up has been nothing short of spectacular. The accompanying music video garnered an impressive 22.59 million views within a day, solidifying its place as the most-viewed debut music video in the first 24 hours in K-pop history.

NewJeans has clinched the third spot in the rankings. This well-known fourth-generation group is causing a stir with their music. Their track, Hype Boy, has made history as the longest-running song on the Billboard Global 200 by a K-pop female act, staying on the charts for an incredible 35 weeks. NewJeans is renowned for their relatable girl-next-door image and their music, which combines elements of pop, R&B, and dance club styles, drawing inspiration from the 1990s and 2000s.

(G)-IDLE takes the fourth position. Since their debut, they have consistently been recognized as one of the most successful South Korean girl groups, making a mark outside of the big four record labels.

Following closely with a tie, we have aespa and NMIXX. aespa is a celebrated girl group known for popularizing the metaverse concept and hyperpop music in K-pop. On the other hand, NMIXX, a group under JYP Entertainment, consists of six highly talented members who have gained significant popularity among fans.

Next in the rankings are ITZY and IVE. ITZY, a beloved girl group from JYP, has garnered numerous accolades, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards. They stand as the first K-pop girl group to achieve a Rookie Grand Slam and have continued to achieve more milestones.

On the other hand, IVE is acknowledged for their catchy songs and exploration of themes of self-love in their music. They, too, have multiple awards to their name, with their song Love Dive winning Song of the Year at prestigious events like the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

More about Le SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop girl group under the HYBE label, the same label home to the global sensation BTS. They hold the distinction of being the first girl group to debut under HYBE. Notably, their group name is an anagram for “I'm fearless," a reflection of their bold and daring attitude. The band consists of members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae, and former member Kim Garam, who departed in July 2022. The group embraces the term ANTIFRAGILE to articulate their unique resilience and strength in the face of challenges. In celebration of their debut anniversary, they released UNFORGIVEN.

