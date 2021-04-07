Best K Pop leaders; Ft President RM of BTS and Bang Chan of Stray Kids

Efficient and commanding, these idols set the perfect example of being great K-pop leaders. Read on to find out.

What makes a good leader? A leader is someone who sets an example by his/her actions, rather than impose their ideologies and thoughts upon their team. A good leader is someone who has a clear vision, is patient, has integrity, is goal-oriented, keeps the team together and most importantly, is very empathetic. K-pop idols spend many years together, training and practising to debut as an idol. A leader is one amongst the roster of trainees, probably a same-age friend could be older or could be younger too.

A K-pop leader isn't just a leader, he or she is a friend, a guide, a confidante or even has to act as the group's parent too! Efficient and commanding, these idols have taken on the mantle of being their group's leader quite at an early age and have set the perfect example of being the best k-pop leaders we see and admire. Read on to find out.

1. BTS - RM

President RM! BTS and ARMY swear by RM's excellent leadership skills. RM took on BTS' leadership at the young age of 19 and has been doing an amazing job since then. Charismatic and leads by example, RM has proven many times why he is such an incredible band leader.

2. Stray Kids - Bang Chan

In a V-Live Bang Chan praised BTS' RM saying he is a great leader. Well, it takes one good leader to recognise another good leader! Bang Chan is only 24 years old and a key person in Stray Kids' success. Besides being SKZ's leader, he’s also the main producer, lead vocalist, lead dancer, and sub-rapper of the group! He sure is a multi-talented leader!

3. TWICE - Jihyo

One of the nicest idols out there is TWICE's Jihyo. Jihyo trained for 10 years before debuting with TWICE, in moments of hopelessness and despair, she never lost confidence and courage and is as affirmative and amazing as always.

4. GOT7 - JayB

Such is the bond that GOT7 members share amongst each other, that even after they depart from JYP Entertainment, they have a close-knit friendship with one another. JayB has been a great leader and eased the stress and anxiety off the members' in these difficult times. JayB also waited for his group members to settle in their lives, before choosing a path for himself.

5. Big Bang - G-Dragon

G-Dragon or GD isn't just a role model for aspiring K-pop idols, but also a formidable leader to Big Bang. Under his leadership, Big Bang went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. A King, we must say!

6. Girls' Generation - Taeyeon

Nation's Girl Group - SNSD or Girls' Generation is considered one of the best group leaders of all time. Fierce and talented, Taeyeon has held the group together and shielded them through difficult times. We stan a Queen!

