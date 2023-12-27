Best K-pop Male Soloist of 2023 Results: BTS' Jimin, Jungkook and V claim top spots; here’s the winners’ list

BTS’ maknae line consisting of members Jimin, Jungkook and V have clinched the top positions in our 2023 wrap-up polls, announced on December 19. Following them closely are BTS’ SUGA, SHINee’s Taemin and more.

About the poll for Best K-pop Male Soloist of 2023

A survey launched on December 15 aimed to crown the top male soloist of 2023. With eight stellar nominees in the lineup, including BTS's SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, SHINee’s Key and Taemin, and EXO’s D.O and Kai, fans were urged to cast their votes.

Following a spirited week of fan engagement and dedicated voting, the results are in for the survey aimed at recognizing the leading male soloist of 2023. Jimin, an integral member of the global sensation BTS, has emerged victorious, securing the top position with an impressive 34% of the votes. His distinct artistry and charismatic performances have resonated strongly with fans, solidifying his status as a standout soloist.

Winners of Best K-pop Male Soloist 2023

Closely following Jimin, Jungkook claims the second spot with a substantial 24% of the votes, showcasing the immense support he enjoys from the devoted BTS fanbase. V, another BTS member, secures the third position with a commendable 21% of the votes, further affirming the group's dominance in the soloist category.

The competition was fierce, with notable figures like SUGA and SHINee's Taemin sharing the fourth spot with 6% of the votes each. Further, EXO's D.O garnered 4% of the votes, while Kai secured 3%, underscoring the diverse and widespread popularity of these talented artists in the competitive landscape of male soloists. Finally, SHINee's Key concluded the list with 2% votes. The results reflect not only individual talents but also the dedicated fan bases that continue to champion their favorite artists in the dynamic world of K-pop.

BTS’ Jimin also reigned global iTunes charts with Closer Than This

Jimin's latest release, Closer Than This, took the music world by storm upon its debut on December 22. Within hours, the track soared to claim the coveted No. 1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 90 regions, including the United States, Japan, Germany, and France, marking a global sensation.

BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the song's dominance, securing the No. 1 spot on both the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and European iTunes Song Chart. Simultaneously, the accompanying music video rapidly ascended to become the #1 trending MV on YouTube worldwide.

This achievement was further solidified as Closer Than This swiftly clinched the top spot on Bugs' real-time chart by 3 PM KST on December 22. Notably, this heartwarming single was presented to ARMYs by Jimin after nearly ten days since he began his military service earlier in the month.

