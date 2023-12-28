Best K-pop Music Video of 2023 Results: BTS' Jungkook leads with Seven; BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN follow

BTS’ youngest member has claimed the victory in our recent poll for best K-pop music video of the year, with his smashing hit single Seven. Other nominees in the poll that collected votes over a week included BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NewJeans and more.

About the poll for Best K-pop Music Video of 2023

The annual survey celebrating the best K-pop music videos of 2023 recently concluded, unveiling the top-ranking tracks based on fan votes. With a lineup boasting ten stellar nominees encompassing artists like BTS' Jimin and Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and more, fans worldwide eagerly participated in the polling process.

After an impassioned week of dedicated voting and robust fan engagement, the survey results highlighted BTS' Jungkook's solo track Seven featuring Latto on the track and Han So Hee as the leading lady in the music video, as the triumphant victor. Jungkook claimed the top spot with an impressive 54% of the total votes, reflecting the fervent support from his fervent fanbase.

Here are the winners of Best K-pop Music Video of 2023

Following Jungkook's commanding win, BLACKPINK's Jisoo soared to the second position with her captivating hit single FLOWER from her debut solo album ME, securing a commendable standing with 16% votes in the poll. SEVENTEEN made their mark, securing the third spot with their magnetic music video for Super, garnering a solid 14% of the total votes.

BTS' Jimin and BIGBANG's Taeyang jointly clinched the fourth spot, amassing 10% of the votes for their collaborative masterpiece, VIBE. The fifth position belonged to the sensational group Stray Kids, earning recognition for their global hit S-Class, resonating with fans globally and securing 3% of the votes.

The survey witnessed a tie for the sixth position among IVE, FIFITY FIFTY, and Tomorrow X Together. IVE's dynamic track I AM, FIFITY FIFTY's infectious Cupid, and Tomorrow X Together's exhilarating Sugar Rush Ride all shared the spot, displaying the diverse array of K-pop tracks that captivated audiences in 2023.

Rounding off the list, (G)I-DLE and NewJeans shared the seventh spot with their chart-topping tracks Queencard and OMG, respectively, culminating the rankings with their undeniable impact in the realm of K-pop music.

