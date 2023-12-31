Best K-pop Song of 2023 Result: BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven wins, V’s Slow Dancing, SEVENTEEN’s Super share 2nd spot

Pinkvilla conducted an annual poll on the best K-pop song of 2023 on 22nd December. There were ten nominees, including Seven by BTS’ Jungkook, FLOWER by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, OMG by NewJeans, Queencard by (G)I-DLE, and Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin, among others.

After a week of casting votes, we have the results for the best K-pop song that became an earworm this year. Let's find out who is the winner!

Seven by BTS’ Jungkook becomes the Best K-pop Song of 2023 with highest vote count

Seven by BTS’ Jungkook has secured the first position in our poll with the highest count of votes (37%). Seven (feat. Latto) is one the biggest hits of this year. Jungkook set a new Guinness World Record as Seven became the fastest track in history to cross one billion streams on Spotify, beating Miley Cyrus' single Flowers.

BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing and SEVENTEEN’s Super tie at 2nd spot

In second position, there’s a tie between two tracks namely, Slow Dancing by BTS’ V, Super by SEVENTEEN. The two songs have garnered an equal number of votes (16%). V made his solo debut with the album Layover and its third single, Slow Dancing, entered the top 10 of Billboard’s Global Exclusive U.S. chart. This soothing romantic song, infused with jazz rhythm, has mesmerized the audience around the world.

SEVENTEEN’s Super is a dynamic track that draws inspiration from Monkey King, a mythological character from a Chinese novel titled Journey to the West. Its music video is known for its high-energy choreography. Notably, the song spent over 14 weeks on the Circle Digital Chart in South Korea.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has claimed the fourth spot with her debut single FLOWER. In fifth position, we have two tracks namely, Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY and Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin.

