Best K-pop Song of 2023 Result: BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven wins, V’s Slow Dancing, SEVENTEEN’s Super share 2nd spot
From Jisoo’s FLOWER to Jungkook’s Seven, this year saw some amazing music tracks by K-pop idols. Read on to find out the results of the best K-pop song of 2023 below!
Pinkvilla conducted an annual poll on the best K-pop song of 2023 on 22nd December. There were ten nominees, including Seven by BTS’ Jungkook, FLOWER by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, OMG by NewJeans, Queencard by (G)I-DLE, and Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin, among others.
After a week of casting votes, we have the results for the best K-pop song that became an earworm this year. Let's find out who is the winner!
Seven by BTS’ Jungkook becomes the Best K-pop Song of 2023 with highest vote count
Seven by BTS’ Jungkook has secured the first position in our poll with the highest count of votes (37%). Seven (feat. Latto) is one the biggest hits of this year. Jungkook set a new Guinness World Record as Seven became the fastest track in history to cross one billion streams on Spotify, beating Miley Cyrus' single Flowers.
BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing and SEVENTEEN’s Super tie at 2nd spot
In second position, there’s a tie between two tracks namely, Slow Dancing by BTS’ V, Super by SEVENTEEN. The two songs have garnered an equal number of votes (16%). V made his solo debut with the album Layover and its third single, Slow Dancing, entered the top 10 of Billboard’s Global Exclusive U.S. chart. This soothing romantic song, infused with jazz rhythm, has mesmerized the audience around the world.
SEVENTEEN’s Super is a dynamic track that draws inspiration from Monkey King, a mythological character from a Chinese novel titled Journey to the West. Its music video is known for its high-energy choreography. Notably, the song spent over 14 weeks on the Circle Digital Chart in South Korea.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has claimed the fourth spot with her debut single FLOWER. In fifth position, we have two tracks namely, Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY and Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook earns four new Guinness World Records with his debut single SEVEN
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more