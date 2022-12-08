Best K-Pop tracks of 2022: IVE’s LOVE DIVE, BTS’ Yet To Come, NewJeans’ Hype Boy and more

Yet to Come is a song by BTS, released on June 10, 2022, through BIGHIT MUSIC and Universal Music Group, as the lead single from their first anthology album Proof. It is the band's first original Korean-language single since 2020's Life Goes On. An alternative hip hop track, the song's lyrics are a reflection on the past nine years of the band's career while also looking forward to what the future holds. An accompanying music video, set in the desert, was released alongside the single. It contains numerous visual references to past music videos from different eras in BTS' career. Lyrically, the group reflects on their career of the previous nine years and looks forward to the future. The track finds the members weighing up everything from the accolades that have been bestowed on them over the years, their purpose and their future.

2. IVE- Love Dive

Using minor scales in the instrumental, the song carries an ethereal feel to it as if the listeners are actually being sucked into the world of romance, created by IVE. The MV, comparatively, was simpler with the bright themes and sparkly party scenes. Musically, the song was described as a modern dark pop and electropop song with addictive chorus and percussion sound and rhythmic bass synth and trap mix with lyrics that reinterpret cupid of the new era planning to shine on the stage. The music video portrays the girls playing the roles of chic, modern cupids performing in a luxurious, ever-changing, and mystical castle positioned amongst clouds with scenes that switches between various locations within the castle before transitioning to a breathtaking dance break performance.

3. NewJeans- Hype Boy

It is a slow-jam nostalgia of the preceding single Attention and instead invokes contemporary reimaginings of 2000s sounds with its tropical touches and future bass, although the way these elements are arranged make for a dreamy, almost hazy atmosphere.

4. LE SSERAFIM- FEARLESS

Musically, the song was described as a funk-based alternative pop and dance-pop song with lyrics that tells the story of moving forward without being shaken by the past. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae.

5. Stray Kids- MANIAC

Maniac is described as a Middle Eastern-influenced powerful trap, electropop song, with bass-synth drop, bird-chirping, and drill sounds. Lyrically, Maniac supports the thematic of Oddinary, expressing the story of odd people who break the ordinary social norms and expectations set by society, comparing them with Frankenstein's monster having a few screws loose.

6. BIGBANG- Still Life

Still Life experienced commercial success, topping the charts in several territories upon its release including in South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. It debuted within the top ten on the Billboard Global 200 at number nine, making Big Bang only the third K-pop group to do so since the chart's inception in 2020. It is a song that implicitly expresses BIGBANG's thoughts and concerns about the past, as well as the present and future. The beautiful melody, the lyrics with poetic metaphors, and the sincerity-filled narrative in it are acclaimed for making us all look back on our youth.

