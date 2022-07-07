Best of Kim Bum: Boys Over Flowers, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Law School & more

“Almost paradise!”, we can almost hear the violin playing as this song rings in our ears. Korean actor Kim Bum was shot to the limelight after starring in the classic K-drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ alongside Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyung Joong and Kim So Eun. He has since starred in multiple popular dramas and we are taking a look at a few of them to celebrate his 33rd birthday today!

Boys Over Flowers:

Playing the role of So Yi Jung, one fourth of the school-wide famed F4 with Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyung Joong and Kim Joon, Kim Bum soon became a pan-Asia superstar as the drama shot to fame. His womanizer-turned-lover character trope was doted on by many and Kim Bum was only one rom-com away from becoming the next household heartthrob.

Tale of the Nine Tailed:

But the actor was looking for change as he took on versatile roles around the world, including one as a villain. His K-drama fame came back in late 2020 when he played a half-blood gumiho (nine tailed fox) Lee Rang with Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah in ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’. His brotherly chemistry with Lee Yeon was one fans dearly loved and are looking forward to when the drama returns with a sequel next year.

Law School:

Our favourite on the list, Kim Bum excelled with his acting as Han Joon Hwi, a talented first-year student of the Hankuk University Law School. He grabbed the investigative role by the rope and strung himself as a powerful actor on 'Law School'. His love line with Ryu Hye Young was also adored by viewers.

Ghost Doctor:

Being possessed by Rain’s character Cha Young Min’s spirit, Kim Bum played his part of Go Seung Tak’s two sides really well. The drama ‘Ghost Doctor’, lost its direction somewhere on the way but fans noted that Kim Bum was one to look out for on the show.

What is your favourite role by Kim Bum? Let us know below.

