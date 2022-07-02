Best of Kim Go Eun: Goblin, The King: Eternal Monarch, Yumi’s Cells & more

Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actor born on July 2, 1991, Starting off with a debut role in film ‘A Muse’, she went on to continue doing films and only played her first K-drama role in ‘Cheese in the Trap’ marking her television debut. She starred opposite Park Hae Jin being in a complex relationship with him on the show where she played a hard-working student tackling manipulation.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God or Goblin:

Her next role has become iconic over the years as she embodied Ji Eun Tak, a young girl falling in love with an old Goblin, Kim Shin, played by Gong Yoo. The drama and her role of the goblin’s wife made her a household name.

The King: Eternal Monarch:

Kim Go Eun starred in double roles of Jeong Tae Eul and Luna alongside Lee Min Ho, where she played a police officer in one world and a criminal with a declining life-span in the other. Though the drama received criticism but scored high viewership ratings on the other hand, her chemistry with Lee Min Ho was one we liked!

Yumi’s Cells:

The show is already airing its season two after premiering last year and that can definitely say something about the audience’s love towards Kim Go Eun’s character Yumi. A woman in her 30s, struggling with love, she was paired opposite Ahn Bo Hyun the first time and is opposite GOT7’s Jinyoung this time around.

What is your favourite role of Kim Go Eun? Let us know below.

