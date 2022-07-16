Best of Kim Woo Bin: School 2013, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, Our Blues & more

Actor Kim Woo Bin continues to be marvellous.

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Jul 16, 2022 02:20 PM IST  |  3.4K
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin: courtesy of News1
Advertisement

Debuting about 11 years ago in the drama ‘White Christmas’, Kim Woo Bin is a model turned actor. Born on July 16, 1989, Kim Woo Bin initially began impressing the industry with his lean figure as he began a runway modeling career. Soon, he stepped into acting and there has been no turning back. Today on his 33rd birthday, we are taking a look at some of his best roles so far.

School 2013:
Alongside fellow modeling friend Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin began a now-long-running bromance that has won over fans. The two showed a chemistry as best friends turned rivals turned best friends in the ‘School’ series that brought forth many different sides of high school education in today’s world.

The Heirs:
Another school setting, this time as a misunderstood young boy, this time in loggerheads with Lee Min Ho’s character. His returning portrayal of anger issues and a seldom seen soft side on screen has become iconic overtime, especially with the ever-rising fame of the drama.

Uncontrollably Fond:
Paired opposite Suzy for this emotional ride of a K-drama, the top star in Kim Woo Bin was out on the screen this time. Though with questionable actions and decisions, a newer side of the actor was seen with this role.

Our Blues:
Following his acting break, Kim Woo Bin’s return to K-dramaland was much anticipated. And the actor delivered with a warm hearted portrayal of his character Park Jeong Joon, who above the society’s nay-saying, goes ahead with his love for a woman (Han Ji Min’s Lee Young Ok) whose life is slightly different from what is considered the norm.

With a successful comeback and more offers on his plate, the Kim Woo Bin takeover has only just begun!

