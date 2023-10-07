The world of Korean entertainment has always been pretty enticing. The infamous South Korean entertainment industry has managed to gain global dominance by delivering addictive K-pop songs and exceptional K-dramas. Whether it is South Korean movies like Parasite, Korean dramas, or TV series like Squid Game, Korean content has certainly taken the world by storm. Right from fictional fantasy dramas to K-dramas that showcase the best of genres like comedy, drama, romance, science fiction, as well as horror. When it comes to the best of Korean dramas, Netflix has been nothing but an exceptional platform. With the latest Korean releases every day, Netflix has certainly been our go-to source to keep up with a Hallyu wave.

That is precisely why we have curated the ultimate list of best Korean dramas on Netflix. We have done that along with their IMDb ratings, creators, cast members, and a brief introduction. Not just that we have also added a trailer or a poster to help you get a clear picture of whether you’d like to watch the show. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the list of the best Korean dramas on Netflix and update your watchlist right away.

The best Korean dramas on Netflix along with their IMDb ratings

Original title: Tae Yang Eui Hoo Ye

Tae Yang Eui Hoo Ye Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Number of episodes: 19

19 K Drama Star Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won Director: Eung Bok Lee

Eung Bok Lee Writer: Kim Eun Sook, Won Suk Kim

Kim Eun Sook, Won Suk Kim Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This action comedy-drama features the best of stars like Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji Won. The show is directed by Eung Bok Lee and written by Kim Eun Sook, and Won Suk Kim. When it comes to the plot, revolves around a romantic tale between a surgeon as well as a special forces officer. The 19-episode show is available on Netflix to stream.

2. Age of Youth (2016–2017)

Also Known as: Hello, My Twenties!

Hello, My Twenties! Original title: Cheongchunsidae

Cheongchunsidae Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 26

26 K Drama Star Cast: Yeri Han, Seung Yeon Han, Park Eun Bin, Hwa Young Ryu

Yeri Han, Seung Yeon Han, Park Eun Bin, Hwa Young Ryu Director: Tae Gon Lee

Tae Gon Lee Writer: Yeon Seon Park

Yeon Seon Park Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

This romantic comedy-drama features the best of Yeri Han, Seung Yeon Han, Park Eun Bin, and Hwa Young Ryu. The show is directed by Tae Gon Lee and written by Yeon Seon Park. When it comes to the plot, it revolves around the story of five students in college. Watch the show to witness the experiences of a fictional house share known as Belle Epoque. The 26-episode show is available on Netflix to stream.

3. 12 Years Promise (2014– )

Original title: Dalrae Doen, Jang Guk: Yisimnyeonmanui Jaehoe

Dalrae Doen, Jang Guk: Yisimnyeonmanui Jaehoe Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 26

26 K Drama Star Cast: So Yeon Lee, Min Namkoong, Chong Ok Bae, Tae Im Lee

So Yeon Lee, Min Namkoong, Chong Ok Bae, Tae Im Lee Director: Kim Do hyung, Yoon Jae won

Kim Do hyung, Yoon Jae won Writer: Kim Yi Kyung

Kim Yi Kyung Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Featuring the best of South Korean actors like So Yeon Lee, Min Namkoong, Chong Ok Bae, and Tae Im Lee. The comedy-romance drama is directed by Kim Do Hyung, and Yoon Jae while the plot of the show is penned by Kim Yi Kyung. It revolves around a tale of a pregnant teenager whose family forces her to leave her partner and live with a new identity. However, the couple meets years later. The 26-episode show is available on Netflix to stream.

4. Boys Over Flowers (2009)

Original title: Kkotboda namja

Kkotboda namja Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 25

25 K Drama Star Cast: Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum

Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum Director: Gi Sang Jeon

Gi Sang Jeon Writer: Yôko Kamio, Ji Ryun Yoon

Yôko Kamio, Ji Ryun Yoon Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This romance comedy drama features South Korean stars like Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, and Kim Bum. The Korean drama is directed by Gi Sang Jeon and is written by Yôko Kamio, along with Ji Ryun Yoon. When it comes to the plot the show revolves around a young but poor girl who goes to an elite school known as Shin Hwa High. Watch the show to witness how she is bullied by four rich boys. The episode show is available on Netflix to stream.

5. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016–2017)

Original title: Yeokdoyojeong Gim Bokju

Yeokdoyojeong Gim Bokju Running Time: 60 min

60 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo hyuk, Jae yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho

Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo hyuk, Jae yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho Director: Hyun Jong Oh

Hyun Jong Oh Writer: Hee Seung Yang

Hee Seung Yang Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Featuring South Korean actors like Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, and Hye Jung Cho among others, this romantic comedy-drama is directed by Hyun Jong Oh. The plot of the show is written by Hee Seung Yang. The heartwarming show revolves around two high school students of opposite natures who are tempted by each other. The 16-episode South Korean show is available on Netflix to stream.

6. Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)

Original title: Seumuldaseot Seumulhana

Seumuldaseot Seumulhana Running Time: 70 min

70 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung

Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung Director: Jihyeon Jeong, Seung Ho Kim

Jihyeon Jeong, Seung Ho Kim Writer: Kwon Do Eun

Kwon Do Eun Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

This South Korean romance-drama features the best of Korean actors including Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung among others. The K-drama is directed by Jihyeon Jeong, and Seung Ho Kim and written by Kwon Do Eun. The plot of the show revolves around When it comes to the plot, it revolves around big dreams and dreamers. The exciting 16-episode show has a rating of 8.6 out of 10 and is available on Netflix to stream.

7. Song of the Bandits (2023)

Also known as Thief: Sound of the Sword

Thief: Sound of the Sword K drama Genre: Drama, Historical drama, Action

Drama, Historical drama, Action K drama Star Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung

Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung Director: Hwang Jun Hyeok

Hwang Jun Hyeok Writer: Han Jeong Hoon

Han Jeong Hoon Number of episodes: 9

9 Year of release: 2023

2023 Network/Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Korean stars like Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun (famous for K-drama titled Girls’ Generation), Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, along Lee Ho Jung, this 2023 release is titled Song of the Bandits. The show is also called Thief: Sound of the Sword features the best of genres like drama, history, and action, and has 9 exceptional episodes. The South Korean drama is directed under the supervision of Hwang Jun Hyeok and written by Han Jeong Hoon. When it comes to the plot it revolves around the lives of bandits and how they protect their people. The 9-episode show is available on Netflix to stream.

K drama Genre: Drama, Action, Fantasy

Drama, Action, Fantasy Running Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes K drama Star Cast: Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok bin, Sa Bong Yoon

Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok bin, Sa Bong Yoon Director: Won Suk Kim

Won Suk Kim Writer: Young Hyun Kim, Sang yeon Park

Young Hyun Kim, Sang yeon Park Number of episodes: 12

12 Year of release: 2023

2023 Network/Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

tvN, Netflix IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Another great Korean show that stars the best of Korean actors like Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok Bin, and Sa Bong Yoon is Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun. 2023. The latest 12-episode South Korean drama is penned by Young Hyun Kim along with Sang Yeon Park while it is directed by Won Suk Kim. The latest season of action-fantasy drama was released in September 2023 is currently streaming on Netflix right now. The Korean tvN fantasy drama is all about power struggle.

9. Goodbye Mr. Black (2016)

Original title: Gut Ba I Mi Seu Teo Beul Lak

Gut Ba I Mi Seu Teo Beul Lak K Drama Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Moon Chae Won, Kang Woo Kim, Yoo In Young

Lee Jin Wook, Moon Chae Won, Kang Woo Kim, Yoo In Young Writer: Hee Jung Moon

Hee Jung Moon Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

This Korean drama titled Goodbye Mr. Black drama thriller features the best of Lee Jin Wook, Moon Chae Won, Kang Woo Kim, and Yoo In Young. The plot of the show written by Hee Jung Moon revolves around an experienced Navy SEAL demolition official. Watch the show to witness how he is framed as a betrayer. The 20-episode show is available on Netflix to stream.





10. A Time Called You (2023)

K drama Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance, Fantasy

Drama, Mystery, Romance, Fantasy K drama Star Cast: Lee Min Goo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo been

Lee Min Goo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo been Director: Kim Jin won

Kim Jin won Writer: Choi Hyo Bi (Screenwriter)

Choi Hyo Bi (Screenwriter) Number of episodes : 12

: 12 Year of release : 2023

: 2023 Network/Where to watch: Netflix

This romantic South drama titled A Time Called You features a brilliant blend of genres like mystery romance, drama, and fantasy. The latest 12-episode show is directed under the supervision of Kim Jin Won and is penned by Choi Hyo Bi. It features actors like Lee Min Goo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Jeon Yeo Been and revolves around death and time travel. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

11. Hometown Cha Cha Cha (2021)

Original title: Gaet na eul cha cha cha

Gaet na eul cha cha cha Running Time: 1 hour 10 min

1 hour 10 min K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Shin Min a, Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su

Shin Min a, Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su Director: Je Won Yu

Je Won Yu Writer: Ha Eun Shin

Ha Eun Shin Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Another great South Korean show that’s available on Netflix to stream is Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The show has been highly rated and features the best of stars including Shin Min A, and Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su. Directed by Je Won Yu and written by Ha Eun Shin this show features a tale of two characters at the beach and how they fall in love.

12. Vincenzo (2021)

Original title: Binsenjo

Binsenjo Running Time: 1h 20m

1h 20m K Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Number of episodes: 21

21 K Drama Star Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Taecyeon

Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Taecyeon Director: Kim Hui won

Kim Hui won Writer: Park Jae Beom

Park Jae Beom Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Vincenzo features beloved South Korean actors like Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, as well as Taecyeon. Watch this action, comedy, and crime drama that’s directed by Kim Hui Won and penned by Park Jae Beom. The plot of the Korean drama revolves around the Mafia family. The 21-episode show is available on Netflix to stream.

13. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016–2017)

Original title: Hwarang

Hwarang Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Minho

Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Minho Director: Yoon Sung Shik

Yoon Sung Shik Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth is a 20-episode show that’s streaming on Netflix. The show features other stars like Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Go Ara, and Choi Minho. Directed by Yoon Sung Shik the show revolves around a warrior named Hwarang. It has 20 exceptional episodes.

Also Known as Himssenyeoja Kangnamsoon

Himssenyeoja Kangnamsoon K drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Crime

Drama, Comedy, Crime K drama Star Cast: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Byeon Woo Seok

Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Byeon Woo Seok Director: Kim Jung Sik

Kim Jung Sik Writer: Baek Mi Kyeong

Baek Mi Kyeong Date of release: October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Where to watch/ OTT Platform: JTBC, Netflix

Strong Girl Nam Soon is a South Korean drama that is all set to release in October 2023. This spin-off of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is expected to be a comedy crime drama that revolves around Gang Nam Soon. Watch the JTBC show that will be available to watch on Netflix from October 7, 2023.

15. Crash Landing on You (2019–2020)

Original title: Sarangui Bulsachak

Sarangui Bulsachak Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 19

19 K Drama Star Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun Director: Kim Hui won, Jung Hyo Lee

Kim Hui won, Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Ji Eun Park

Ji Eun Park Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

This show titled Crash Landing on You features stars like Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun. The plot of the show revolves around a Korean heiress who accidentally crashes into North Korea. The 19-episode beloved show is available on Netflix to stream. The Korean romance comedy is directed by Kim Hui Won, and Jung Hyo Lee while it is written by Ji Eun Park.

The above list of 15 best Korean dramas on Netflix is an exceptional list of top Korean dramas that are complete sources of entertainment. The Korean content on the streaming platform is massively successful not because of the exceptional cast but the brilliantly creative plot and an epic team of writers, directors, and creators. From iconic romances to intense dramas the above list is an assortment of world-class Korean entertainment giving you the best of the Hallyu wave on Netflix to stream. We highly recommend you bookmark this page for the next time you are not sure, what to watch on Netflix.

