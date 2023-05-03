15 Best Korean Horror Movies: Train to Busan to The Host

When it comes to Korean movies, romance, and fantasy are the genres that come to mind, but this time we have put together a little something for all the horror fans out there. With hours of scouring through OTT platforms, we have curated the ultimate list of the 15 best horror movies of all time. The movies are enlisted according to their IMDb ratings, along with a quick plot, cast, creators, and other details. We assure you every enlisted movie has a gripping plot and an absolutely compelling theme. In fact, these Korean horror movies have the power to put you on the edge of your seat.

Apart from horror, the movies also cater to themes like mystery, fantasy, psychological thrillers, survival, and even comedy. So, go on, and update your watchlist with the best Korean horror movies of all time.

15 Best Korean Movies of all time according to their IMDb ratings

1. Train to Busan (2016)

Movie Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Action, Horror, Thriller Duration: 118 min

118 min Star Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Su An Kim

Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Su An Kim Director: Sang-ho Yeon

Sang-ho Yeon Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

This 2016 Korean movie is one of the best action horror thrillers directed by Sang Ho Yeon. Featuring stars like Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, and Su An Kim, this highly-rated movie is definitely a must-watch. The movie showcases an intriguing plot that will keep you on your toes. Passengers on a train to Busan from Seoul struggle for their life amid a zombie virus breakout. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

2. The Call (2020)

Movie Genre: Crime, Horror, Mystery

Crime, Horror, Mystery Duration: 112 min

112 min Star Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El

Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El Director: Chung Hyun Lee

Chung Hyun Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Another Korean horror movie we highly recommend has to be Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, and Lee El starrer The Call. Directed by Chung Hyun Lee, the 2020 movie is a masterpiece. Watch the movie to witness a life-changing tale that beats time and how a mere phone call connects Seo Yeon and Young Sook from different timelines.

3. The Host (2006)

Movie Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi Duration: 120 min

120 min Star Cast: Song Kang Ho, Byun Hee Bong, Park Hae Il, Bae Doona

Song Kang Ho, Byun Hee Bong, Park Hae Il, Bae Doona Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel

Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

One of the best Korean horror movies of all time, The Host is a 2006 horror drama with elements of sci-fi. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the movie features the best of Song Kang Ho, Byun Hee Bong, Park Hae Il, and Bae Doona among others. The highly acclaimed movie showcases a plot where a monster arises out of Seoul's Han River and is on a mad attacking run. The movie takes an interesting turn when a victim’s family tries everything to rescue her.

4. A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)

Movie Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Drama, Horror, Mystery Duration: 114 min

114 min Star Cast: Lim Soo jung, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Kap Su, Moon Geun Young

Lim Soo jung, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Kap Su, Moon Geun Young Director: Jee Woon Kim

Jee Woon Kim Year of release: 2003

2003 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Another iconic movie we highly recommend watching is this 2003 horror drama with elements of mystery. Directed by Jee Woon Kim, the movie features the best of Lim Soo Jung, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Kap Su, and Moon Geun Young among others. A Tale of Two Sisters is a highly-rated movie that features a story set in a mental hospital, wherein two sisters reunite but things are not that simple. Watch the movie to witness how the horror unfolds.

5. Thirst (2009)

Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Duration: 134 min

134 min Star Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Hee Jin Choi, Seo Dong Soo

Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Hee Jin Choi, Seo Dong Soo Director: Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: DIRECTV APPLE TV

DIRECTV APPLE TV IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Another amazing horror-fantasy drama we highly recommend is this 2009 Korean movie titled Thirst. Directed by Park Chan Wook, the movie boasts great ratings and reviews while featuring the best of Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Hee Jin Choi, and Seo Dong Soo. The movie features a goosebumps-worthy plot where failed medical experiment leads to vampirism. Watch the movie to witness how the protagonist’s life turns out.

6. The Quiet Family (1998)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Horror

Comedy, Crime, Horror Duration: 101 min

101 min Star Cast: In hwan Park, Moon hee Na, Song Kang ho, Choi Min sik

In hwan Park, Moon hee Na, Song Kang ho, Choi Min sik Director: Jee Woon Kim

Jee Woon Kim Year of release: 1998

1998 OTT Platform: Amazon Instant Video

Amazon Instant Video IMDb Rating: 7/10

This is another movie recommendation you are definitely going to thank us for. Directed by Jee Woon Kim, this movie features the best of In Hwan Park, Moon Hee Na, Song Kang Ho, and Choi Min Sik among others. This comedy crime horror movie features a story set in a newly opened mountain inn but the plot takes a twist when their first guest decides to commit suicide, leading to a series of events where guests at the mountain inn face a horrible fate.

7. Spellbound (2011)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Comedy, Fantasy, Horror Duration: 114 min

114 min Star Cast: Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ki, Cheol Min Park, Kim Hyun Sook

Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ki, Cheol Min Park, Kim Hyun Sook Director: In Ho Hwang

In Ho Hwang Year of release: 2011

2011 OTT Platform: Tubi

Tubi IMDb Rating: 6.8 /10

Another horror drama with elements of fantasy and comedy is this 2011 Korean movie titled Spellbound. Directed by In Ho Hwang, the show features the best of Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ki, Cheol Min Park, and Kim Hyun Sook among several others. The movie features a story of a magician who meets a girl and how they come together for an eccentric magic show. The movie takes an interesting turn when a year later things are not as simple as they started.

8. Hansel and Gretel (2007)

Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Duration: 117 min

117 min Star Cast: Jeong Myeong Cheon, Eun Won Jae, Shim Eun Kyung, Ji Hee Jin

Jeong Myeong Cheon, Eun Won Jae, Shim Eun Kyung, Ji Hee Jin Director: Pil Sung Yim

Pil Sung Yim Year of release: 2007

2007 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Another spectacular Korean movie we highly recommend is the 2007 movie titled Hansel and Gretel. This horror fantasy is directed by Pil Sung Yim features the best of Jeong Myeong Cheon, Eun Won Jae, Shim Eun Kyung, and Ji Hee Jin. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video for a tale of a mysterious girl and how she is trapped in a beautiful house after being invited by a salesman.

9. Zombie for Sale (2019)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi

Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi Duration: 112 min

112 min Star Cast: Jae Yeong Jeong, Nam Gil Kim, Uhm Ji Won, Soo Kyung Lee

Jae Yeong Jeong, Nam Gil Kim, Uhm Ji Won, Soo Kyung Lee Director: Lee Min Jae

Lee Min Jae Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Amazon Instant Video

Amazon Instant Video IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Another brilliantly made Korean horror movie is Zombie for Sale. This 2019 movie is one of the best horror comedies with the best facets of science fiction. Directed by Lee Min Jae this movie features the best of Jae Yeong Jeong, Nam Gil Kim, Uhm Ji Won, and Soo Kyung Lee among others. Watch the movie to witness the best of a horror tale set in a pharmaceutical company and how certain forbidden experiments lead to a creation of a zombie and how a family decides to take benefits of it.

10. Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

Movie Genre: Horror, Drama

Horror, Drama Duration: 95 min

95 min Star Cast: Wi Ha Joon, Yoo Je Yoon, Seung Wook Lee, Ye Won Mun

Wi Ha Joon, Yoo Je Yoon, Seung Wook Lee, Ye Won Mun Director: Jung Bum Shik

Jung Bum Shik Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Amazon Instant Video, Vudu

Amazon Instant Video, Vudu IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Directed by Jung Bum Shik, this movie features the best of Wi Ha Joon, Yoo Je Yoon, Seung Wook Lee, and Ye Won Mun. This 2018 movie features a scary story set in an abandoned asylum and how it is broadcasted live. Watch the movie to witness how the live broadcast turns into a nightmare.





11. Into the Mirror (2003)

Movie Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror

Action, Fantasy, Horror Duration: 113 min

113 min Star Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Myung Min Kim, Hye Na Kim, Ju Bong Gi

Yoo Ji Tae, Myung Min Kim, Hye Na Kim, Ju Bong Gi Director: Sung Ho Kim

Sung Ho Kim Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Peacock

Peacock IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Featuring the best of Yoo Ji Tae, Myung Min Kim, Hye Na Kim, and Ju Bong Gi among others, this Korean horror drama features a tale of an ex-cop now working as a security guard in a shopping mall. He tries to uncover the secret behind a series of mysterious deaths linked to mirrors.

12. The Piper (2015)

Movie Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Horror, Mystery, Thriller Duration: 119 min

119 min Star Cast: Zach Aguilar, Woo Hee Chun, Rebecca Davis, Dorah Fine

Zach Aguilar, Woo Hee Chun, Rebecca Davis, Dorah Fine Director: Kwang Tae Kim

Kwang Tae Kim Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Amazon Instant Video

Amazon Instant Video IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Directed by Kwang Tae Kim, The Piper is another great Korean horror movie that features extraordinary performances by Zach Aguilar, Woo Hee Chun, Rebecca Davis, and Dorah Fine among others. The horror drama showcases the best of thriller and mystery. Watch the movie to witness a story of a father-son duo set in the post-Korean war and how their visit to a remote village changes everything.

13. Killer Toon (2013)

Movie Genre: Horror, Drama, Thriller

Horror, Drama, Thriller Duration: 104 min

104 min Star Cast: Lee Si Young, Uhm Ki Joon, Kim Ji Young, Oh Kwang Rok

Lee Si Young, Uhm Ki Joon, Kim Ji Young, Oh Kwang Rok Director: Yong Gyun Kim

Yong Gyun Kim Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

You have got to watch this horror drama if you like thrillers. The movie titled Killer Toon is a 2013 movie that features Korean stars including Lee Si Young, Uhm Ki Joon, Kim Ji Young, and Oh Kwang Rok. Available to stream on Netflix, the movie showcases the tale of a horror web-comic artist named Ji Yoon.

14. Cinderella (2006)

Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Duration: 94 min

94 min Star Cast: Ah Yung Ahn, Gyu Ryun Ahn, Do Ji Won, Shin Se Kyung

Ah Yung Ahn, Gyu Ryun Ahn, Do Ji Won, Shin Se Kyung Director: Man Dae Bong

Man Dae Bong Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

This horror-drama is a spectacular fantasy movie that features amazing performances by Korean stars including Ah Yung Ahn, Gyu Ryun Ahn, Do Ji Won, and Shin Se Kyung among others. Directed by Man Dae Bong this 2006 movie showcases a story of a plastic surgeon’s daughter of a plastic surgeon experiences strange events that seem to be connected to her childhood.

15. Death Bell (2008)

Movie Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Duration: 88 min

88 min Star Cast: Kim Bum, In Sook Choi, Da Geon, Hahm Eun Jung

Kim Bum, In Sook Choi, Da Geon, Hahm Eun Jung Director: Hong Seung Yoon

Hong Seung Yoon Year of release: 2008

2008 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Directed by Hong Seung Yoon the movie features the best of Kim Bum, In Sook Choi, Da Geon, and Hahm Eun Jung among others. This horror thriller titled Death Bell is a 2008 Korean movie that showcases a story of students facing a difficult fate.

Every movie in the list of best Korean horror above has been a well-deserved success in the world of Korean cinema. In addition to being excellent horror movies, these movies are complete entertainers. Get ready for jump scares, and goosebumps because this list of horror movies is an absolute hit.

