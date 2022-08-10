Best of Lee Sung Kyung: Cheese in the Trap, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and Dr. Romantic 2

Lee Sung Kyung is a model turned actor in the Korean entertainment industry. Currently a leading lady in the business, she has built herself up from supporting roles to the main lead and it has been nothing short of fabulous to see her exploring her many sides. Today on her 32nd birthday, we take a look at some of her most promising roles.

Cheese in the Trap:

As Baek In Ha, Lee Sung Kyung displayed immense control of emotions in a role that required her to act questionably difficult on multiple occasions. She stood out from the rest because of her on-point portrayal that saw her acting as a materialistic and emotionally polar woman.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo:

Her best embodiment to date, she took up the titular role of Kim Bok Joo alongside Nam Joo Hyuk in the show. Gaining more than a few pounds and acting to suit a weightlifter's behavioral pattern, Lee Sung Kyung knocked it out of the park with this one. Her in-depth acting and a fan-favored love line have become iconic in K-dramaland.

Dr. Romantic 2:

Joining as the lead character of Cha Eun Jae in the highly loved series of ‘Dr. Romantic 2’, Lee Sung Kyung acted as the struggling surgeon who is pulled out of her original place after repeated mistakes in the operation room. She was doted on for her chemistry with Ahn Hyo Seop and appreciated for once again taking a role with heavy base.

Lee Sung Kyung’s last show was ‘Sh**ting Stars’ with Kim Young Dae based on office romance between a star and his PR correspondent.

