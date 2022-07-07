Best of the NCT 127 magic: A string of successful releases with Fire Truck, Cherry Bomb, Kick It & more

NCT 127 is the second subunit from the NCT universe that debuted on July 7, 2016, with the song ‘Fire Truck’ leading the way. Since then they boy group has made a glittery path for themselves comprising members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. Taeyong acts as the leader for this subunit just as he handles the overall responsibilities of NCT. Built on the latitude of Seoul, the capital of South Korea, the group has established itself with a unique sound and an eccentric performance. Let’s take a look at some of their most beloved title tracks.

Fire Truck:

The debut song, ‘Fire Truck’ dropped just like its name, with fire in it, taking over the K-pop world and introducing them to new and potentially world leaders in the form of the first seven members. The catchy music soon became loved by the masses propelling a successful debut for the boys.

Limitless:

Yet another massive release came through only a few months into their debut as ‘Limitless’ found itself being praised for its easy going nature. NCT 127 was slowly building itself to cater to the audiences that have come to love their music.

Cherry Bomb:

The song that brought the limelight to them in more ways than one was ‘Cherry Bomb’. While critics are still debating on the bright tone of the music video, we are sure it only added that much flair to the NCT 127 style.

Touch:

A complete 180 from their last release, ‘Touch’ was softer on the edges, and with its pastel color scheme, a welcome change to the fans who were presented with a new side of the boys. One of the most underrated title tracks from the group.

Regular:

A very fabulous release from the boy group, ‘Regular’ deserves more praise for not only its sound but also its visuals that were captured in the music video. This would be our recommendation for any new fan.

Kick It:

By far the most impressive release by NCT 127, ‘Kick It’ unlocked a fad with its unbelievably above par sound and dance moves. The group seemed to have caught on to the best of their skills and were perfectly able to showcase it on the screen.

Sticker:

The 2021 release that no one was ready for. While some claimed that the track was too experimental, the others admitted to have found it growing on them after a few listens, ‘Sticker’ was not everyone’s cup of tea but a hot one nonetheless.

What is your favourite NCT 127 title track? Let us know below.

