Best New K-drama Pair POLL: Newtopia's Jisoo-Park Jung Min to Melo Movie's Park Bo Young-Choi Woo Shik, and more

It is always amusing to see actors take up new roles and new partners for their new projects. In 2025 several such new pairs have been formed, aiming at providing viewers with fresh on-screen chemistry. Here's our top pick of drama leads to watch out for. Choose your favorite from among them.

Jisoo and Park Jung Min

The Newtopia pair has stolen hearts with their mutual admiration for each other. In the Friday-released first two episodes, we saw their emotional bonding and concern for each other even while Park Jung Min is in the military.

IU and Park Bo Gum

Marking one of the cutest pairings of K-dramas, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a bittersweet story of two lovebirds navigating love, heartbreak, self-realization, and a plethora of heartwarming moments.

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik

The two talented actors will unite in Netflix's Melo Movie. In the drama, Choi Woo Shik will stay persistent to win over a difficult Park Bo Young, only to leave her without a trace. They reunite after years, and there is a chance of reignition of old spark.

Mun Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook

The duo will be seen portraying the love-hate relationship of a young couple in My Dearest Nemesis. From being online game buddies to boss and subordinate in the office, the plot seems promising.

Advertisement

Dahyun and Jung Jinyoung

The upcoming movie You Are the Apple of My Eye will see the TWICE member and Jung Jinyoung reminding us of our first love. From high school to adulthood, they take us on a nostalgic ride.

Seohyun and Ok Taecyeon

In The First Night With the Duke, the idol-actors will be seen having an unexpected romance build-up. Seohyun, who will initially try to unite Ok Taecyeon with the female protagonist of the novel, will later end up falling for him herself.

Which of the K-drama couples are you most-anticipating to see on-screen? Vote in the list below.