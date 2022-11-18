Best of B1A4’s Jinyoung: Police University, The Dude In Me and more

Jinyoung was the first member of B1A4 revealed to the public on April 11, 2011. The group made their debut stage on April 23, 2011, on MBC's Show! Music Core. He first gained attention for his composing skills with B1A4's comeback title track, Baby I'm Sorry (2012), where he was praised by musical professionals. In 2013, he made his acting debut in tvN's drama She is Wow. The following year, he made his film debut in Miss Granny. He also wrote the ending song of the movie. In 2015, he starred in Mnet's musical drama Persevere, Goo Hae Ra, where he drew praise for his acting. Later that year, he starred in the Hong sisters' romantic comedy drama Warm and Cozy.

The same year, he starred in KBS's youth historical drama Love in the Moonlight. The drama was a hit and led to increased recognition for Jung as an actor. He reunited with Moonlight co-star Chae Soobin a year later in the two-episode drama special If We Were a Season (2017).

In October 2017, it was confirmed that Jinyoung would star in upcoming body-swap comedy film The Dude in Me. The film was released in January 2019. In 2018, Jung was cast in Netflix's youth romance drama My First First Love and the web drama Wind-Bell in October of the same year. Also, in 2018, a book named K-pop makers about the k-pop musicians market-movers was released. He was featured as one of the eight hidden gems and hidden producers of South Korea, together with Big Hit Entertainment Pdogg, SM Entertainment London Noise, Mystic Story Postino, CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa, Urban Zakapa Kwon Soon-il and Super Freak Records Jinbo.

Jinyoung's recent activities:

On June 20, 2019, he enlisted in the military service and he returned to the industry on April 9, 2021. His first comeback drama was a well-received drama known as Police University (2021) which brought KBS drama viewership ratings back to a high of 8.5% at its highest and an average of 6.5% in the Mon-Tue 9:30 pm (KST) timeslot after the predecessor had a viewership rate hovering around 1–2%. On June 23, 2022, Jinyoung launched his YouTube Channel and released a teaser video for Everything that inspires me, announcing that he would be releasing a series of no copyright music periodically so that people working in the creative works industry can use his music freely. Following that on June 25, 2022, he released It was a First Love, the first No Copyright Sound track.

1. Warm and Cozy

Lee Jung Joo (Kang Sora) has struggled and worked hard all her life, but has never caught a break, leaving her perpetually grouchy. In her seven years as an administrative employee at a clothing company in Seoul, she has never missed a day of work. But that doesn't stop her from losing her job, her house and her boyfriend in quick succession, so she unwillingly sets off to start a new life in Jeju Island. There, she meets Baek Gun Woo (Yoo Yeon Seok), chef and owner of the restaurant Warm and Cozy. Jung Joo met Baek Gun Woo previously during their nineteenth birthday and thought that they were twins. Jung Joo first mistakes him for a con artist, because he can't seem to stop himself from telling charming lies left and right. Gun Woo is a laid back romantic from a wealthy family who only does what he feels like doing, including opening a restaurant on Jeju simply because that's where he first met his first crush. Jung Joo and Gun Woo clash over their different personalities and priorities, then gradually fall in love with each other. He played the role of Jung Poong San, Gun Woo's friend working with him in the restaurant.

2. Police University

The story follows the life of various recruits and instructors in the National Police University. Yoo Dong Man (Cha Tae Hyun) is a detective with 20 years of experience in criminal homicide and cyber investigation who has been sent to the Police University as a professor after a botched investigation to be an instructor in detective work. Dong-man often chats and gains hacking tools and information through the dark web with the moniker Bird with Kang Seon Ho (Jung Jinyoung), a hacker with the alias Yoon. While following a lead on a case of a cryptocurrency illegal gambling site which caused the death of his fiancée, both Seon Ho and Dong Man cross paths which unwittingly leads to bad blood. Having no dream about his future, Seon Ho chances upon Oh Kang Hee (Krystal Jung) who dreams to be a police officer and falls in love with her at first sight. Following her footsteps, he too enrolls into the police university where he meets Yoo Dong Man again. Together, the three of them form a team for a joint investigation against the corruption happening in the school. The series also shows conflict and harmony between professors and students within the school and corruption between criminals and the police force.

3. The Dude In Me

Jang Pan Soo (Park Sun Woong) is a well-known elite gangster and married to his boss' daughter. One day, a high school student, Dong Hyun (Jinyoung), falls off the roof by trying to retrieve a shoe and falls on Pang Soo. Pang Soo woke up in a hospital and felt something was wrong since everyone called him 'student', and Dong Hyun's father ran up to him calling him Dong Hyun and embracing him. Confused, he ran to the nearest mirror and realized that he was now inside Dong Hyun's body. After failing several times to go back to his own body, which is still unconscious in the hospital, he accepts his fate and goes home with Dong Hyun's father. During this time, Pan Soo's rival, Boss Yang, conspires to frame Pan Soo of embezzling money by using his wife to convince their boss, which is her own father.

4. My First, First Love

The drama tells the story of five youths and their messy encounters with the concept of first love. Yun Tae Oh is a college student whose friends — a college drop-out, a runaway family friend, and his long-time childhood friend — decide to unexpectedly move into his house, due to their own individual reasons. Now they must all learn to live together and learn to love. He played the role of Seo Do Hyun, a friend of Tae Oh's from college. He focuses on finding a stable job and studying rather than finding a girlfriend. Unlike Tae Oh, he does not come from a wealthy family. He is the only one of the group to not live with Tae Oh. He develops a relationship with Song Yi. However, he then starts to feud with Tae Oh over Song Yi, thus ending their friendship for a brief period.

