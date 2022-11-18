Best of GOT7’s Jinyoung: He Is Psychometric, The Devil Judge and more

On January 16, 2014, Jinyoung debuted as a vocalist in JYP Entertainment's new boy group GOT7 . Their first EP was released soon after on January 20 and Jinyoung made the choreography for one of the songs, Follow Me.

In 2016, Jinyoung was cast as the male lead in the independent film A Stray Goat, directed by Cho Jaemin: in the film, he played a high school student who moves to the town of Goseong where he meets a girl, who is an outcast because of rumors and suspicions about her father. The movie was theatrically released on March 1, 2017, and premiered at the 17th Jeonju International Film Festival. In September 2016, he was cast for a supporting role in the drama The Legend of the Blue Sea, where he portrayed the teenage version of Lee Min Ho's character, the protagonist of the series.

He Is Psychometric and more:

In December 2018, Jinyoung landed his first lead role in the fantasy rom-com drama He Is Psychometric alongside Kim Kwon, Kim Dasom and Shin Ye Eun. In September 2019, he held his first solo fan meeting in Bangkok to promote his drama He Is Psychometric. In 2020, he starred in the television series When My Love Blooms alongside Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Young and Jeon So Nee, and was cast in the movie Yaksha: Ruthless Operations as the youngest member of a team of spies in foreign countries dedicated to overseas missions. In August, he was confirmed as the main lead in the tvN legal drama The Devil Judge alongside Ji Sung as associate judge Kim Ga On. The drama premiered in July 2021.

Jinyoung's latest work:

On July 22, 2021, he was confirmed to appear in the tvN drama Yumi's Cells as Yoo Babi alongside Kim Go Eun. The series based on the webtoon of the same title premiered in September 2021. On July 29, 2021, he released the self-written, self-composed digital single ‘Dive’ as a gift for fans, along with a special performance clip published on 1theK Originals official YouTube channel. The song, based on the sound of the band, debuted on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart at number 12.

1. He Is Psychometric

The drama follows right after losing his parents in a fire, Lee Ahn (Park Jinyoung) acquires the power of psychometry, the ability to read a person or an object's past through physical contact, and he decides to use it to combat criminals. While he does not know how to control his power yet, he meets Yoon Jae In (Shin Ye Eun) who tries her best to hide her painful secrets. Together with his foster guardian, prosecutor Kang Sung Mo (Kim Kwon), and the latter's colleague, investigator Eun Ji Soo (Kim Dasom), they team up to solve an elusive case that has been haunting the lives of Ahn, Sung Mo, and Jae In. The case revolves around the life of prosecutor Kang, and his parents who were the main cause of the fire. Jae In and Lee Ahn heal each other through their past, present, and future to find the culprit. Lee Ahn is a young man who acquires the power of psychometry, the paranormal ability to read a person or object's past or secrets by touching it or if these come into contact with his skin. In this drama, he is a more cute and funny character who pushes the boundaries.

2. When My Love Blooms

Twenty years ago, Yoon Ji Soo fell in love with a man who made her heart sing. As a freshman at the college of music, Ji Soo didn’t expect to catch the eye of Han Jae Hyun (Jinyoung), a popular, headstrong law school student, but she did. Falling for him as quickly as he fell for her, the two experienced one of the most beautiful moments any two people can experience together: their first love. But like so many first loves, theirs wouldn’t last forever. Now in her forties, Ji Soo is a single mother, working a contract job in a desperate attempt to make ends meet. Jae Hyun, on the other hand, is a successful, ambitious businessman who has pursued wealth and honor, above all else. Far different than the man he once was, Jae Hyun is hardly recognizable as the headstrong kid he used to be. But when fate brings Ji Soo back into his life, she recognizes him almost immediately. Suddenly back in each other’s lives, Ji Soo and Jae Hyun have been granted a rare opportunity to start over. The Vice-President of Hyung Sung Corporation. He is seen as a labor union turncoat when in actuality, he joined Hyung Song Corporation to take revenge on those who betrayed and framed his father for illegal dissolution of labor unions that eventually led to his suicide.

3. Yumi Cells (Season 1 and 2)

Season 2 picks up after Yumi parted with Goo Woong, Yumi starts a new relationship with her co-worker Babi (Jinyoung) but they start to have issues after some time when he doesn't tell her the truth about certain things. Here, he actually had a character in Season 2 when he was Yumi’s love interest. He was charming and cute but over the drama, his character development left something to be desired.

4. The Devil Judge

The series is set in a dystopian version of South Korea, where people harbor hatred towards their leaders and live in chaos. Trials are held through a courtroom live show aired on television, where three judges come together to bring justice and peace. Ji Sung as Kang Yohan was a chief judge who punishes the dishonest with no mercy, thus earning himself a reputation as a hero of the people. However, he maintains a mysterious background and conceals his true motivations and ambitions. Kim Ga On was an associate judge on the Live Court Show, he believes in obtaining justice through constitutional means. His parents died when he was 16.

