Best of Hu Yitian: A Love So Beautiful, Go Go Squid, Hello, the Sharpshooter and more

A Love So Beautiful One of the most classic and beginner C-drama to be present in numerous lists, sees Hu Yitian in the lead role of Jiang Chen. Starring opposite Shen Xue who played Chen Xiaoxi, the drama first aired in 2017 and was loved by the viewers for its pleasing storyline. Set in the secondary school section of a Chinese highschool where five friends, each very different from each other, tackle life and love, it is the love story of two childhood sweethearts. Hu Yitian plays the strict but caring boy who has eyes for the girl he has known since he was a kid but his lack of expressive feelings and an ice-cold demeanor makes her think that he has no interest in her. However, thinking that it's an unrequited crush, she continues to pursue him and gains another admirer making him realise that he has to act soon if he does not want to lose her. Eventually in a relationship, they make rookie mistakes and misunderstandings cause them to separate, however fate brings them together and in the end it’s a happy ending for the lovebirds where the girl becomes more flexible and he learns how to display his love. The show was a global hit and was even remade in Korean recently.

Hu Yitian , a Chinese actor born on 26 December 1993 has starred in some of the most loved and celebrated TV series and continues to build his fandom. His ability to act cold yet innocent, heartwarming yet distant in the same expression has always worked in his favor, allowing him to explore further each time. Here are some of his best roles so far.

Go Go Squid!

Although starring Yang Zi and Li Xian in the lead roles, Go Go Squid was an equally successful drama for Hu Yitian. He was the star performer Wu Bai, who led the team formed by Li Xian’s character Han Shangyan. Also known as DT, he is the captain of the team and holds them together in times of difficulty. He is Han Shangyan’s cousin and harbors a close relationship with him as they dream of winning a championship together one day. Famous for his skills, he is the top most player in the country and is exceptionally learned at computers, putting it all to use while working with his teammates to pursue their goals. He is their not-so-secret, secret weapon and delivers during times of need, staying calm and collected throughout the show. He earned the Best Newcomer in a TV Series award for himself at the iQiyi All-Star Carnival and Outstanding Actor at The Actors of China Award for his portrayal.

Go Go Squid 2: Dt, Appledog's Time

A sequel to the drama ‘Go Go Squid’, it shows the love angle and rivalry between Ai Qing (Li Yo Tong) and DT. She inspired him to become an e-sports player and is now on the other side of a greed for win. As her fan and a skilled player with a keen eye he seems to think that he has her figured out as they grow closer. But one face-off between the two sides awaits as they aim for their goals. After a long wait the fans were treated to the successful love story of the two players and it was once again praised for Hu Yitian’s acting.

Hello, the Sharpshooter

Another love story with Hu Yitian taking on a physical sport this time, has Xing Fei star as Tang Xi meanwhile he embodies Shen Qing Yuan. An Olympic aspirant, he is one of the best sharpshooters in the country and leads his team from China’s end. She is a newbie reporter with too much work and little to her credit. Initially indifferent towards her, it is later revealed that the leading 50 meter pistol shooter is in fact nervous and unsettled by her presence. He begins falling for her while she wonders if he remembers their past. It is revealed that they knew each other in their high school where she fell for him and he decided not to forget her but life happened and they went their separate ways. While working on his dream of gaining an Olympic medal, he also begins to wonder why the girl meant to interview him has piqued his interest, as they slowly get more acquainted and develop feelings.

Hu Yitian continues to act in varied dramas however they all seem to portray him as this straight-face guy who actually has more emotions or develops them. He is promising and shows potential to become one of the greatest. We look forward to more from him!