Best of Hyun Bin: Secret Garden, Memories of the Alhambra, Crash Landing on You and more

My Lovely Sam Soon: Shooting to fame is not the norm, barely a couple of years into the industry. However, Hyun Bin made it all possible as he starred in the male lead role opposite Kim Suna. He was soon recognised for his sincere acting as the show garnered fame.

Hyun Bin , birth name Kim Taepyung, is a South Korean actor. Having almost debuted in 2002, the actor has had quite the long-running career with numerous hits. From films to K-dramas, he has become the name of the hour after excelling in multiple versatile roles including action and romance alike. This in turn has allowed him to become a Hallyu superstar and earn international praise. Today, on his 40th birthday, we take a look at some of his best roles.

Secret Garden: Establishing himself as the chaebol character pick was only a matter of time. His portrayal of Kim Joo Won, a fatally charming man with flaws and an undeniable chemistry with Ha Ji Won planted him across the nation. A particularly clever ‘sit-up scene’ went viral and is regarded as a fan favourite even after a decade.

Hyde, Jekyll, Me: Split personality disorder and K-dramas have had quite the unique relationship with actors earning unending praise for their work. Same was the case for Hyun Bin whose two sides fall for the same woman, played by Han Ji Min. An entangled story with twists and turns, it is unfortunately often left out of the actor’s popular projects.

Memories of the Alhambra: A suspense thriller surrounding an AR game saw Hyun Bin play the mysteriously curious and all-giving gamer and investor Yoo Jin Woo. His stay in a hostel owned by Park Shin Hye as the two deal with creative re-imagination of the game that slips into reality and an overall sense of the character’s understanding earned him praise.

Crash Landing on You: An unexplainable admiration for this show lies in the hearts of romance K-drama fans around the world. Be it the sizzling love story with mounds of drama attached to it or a real-life couple stepping from his second time working with now-wife Son Ye Jin, ‘Crash Landing on You’ surpassed any expectations from the world as many praised its happy ending as Hyun Bin’s portrayal of a North Korean soldier Captain Ri Jeong Hyuk.

