Best of Jang Young Nam: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and more

She is known for her skill in both comedic and dramatic roles and her ability to easily transition between different genres and mediums such as theater, television and films. Some notable supporting film roles include A Werewolf Boy and Hello Ghost. Jang Young Nam has also made memorable cameos in dramas, Pinocchio and Moon Embracing the Sun. In 2013, she played her first onscreen leading role in the revenge crime thriller Azooma, which won her the Best Actress Award from the Director's Guild at the 17th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Jang Young Nam is a South Korean actress. She began her career as an acclaimed actress in theater, then transitioned to supporting roles on television and film, notably in works by director Jang Jin. A member of Jang Jin's Division 장진사단, she regularly appears in his films and theater company productions. She became one of the original cast members of the live sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live Korea when Jang Jin brought the American show to South Korea. In addition, she was a member of the Korean theater troupe Mokhwa Repertory Company.

The drama follows Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a young woman chasing her dream of weightlifting on an athlete college campus, develops a crush on her friend Jung Joon Hyung's (Nam Joo Hyuk) older brother, Jung Jae Yi (Lee Jae Yoon). At first, Joon Hyung teases her and goes along with her act, even helping her, but soon finds himself falling in love with her. This series is a coming-of-age story about a group of college athletes who are fighting for their dreams, experiencing and finding love in the process, and growing every step of the way. She played the role of the coach, Choi Sung Eun, the coach of the weightlifting team and she did a great job as a coach who truly cares for her athletes and she truly understands their students and their problems very well. She tries hard to always do right by their children.

It is a love story between a man who remembers every second of his life and a woman who forgot her painful past to live. Lee Jung Hoon works as an anchorman at a broadcasting station. He has hyperthymesia, a condition that allows him to remember nearly every moment in his life. Meanwhile, Yeo Ha Jin is a top actress. She has forgotten her past. Due to this, she lives as she pleases. She played the role of Choi Hee Sang, director of the news reporting bureau who is married to Cheol Woong.

3. Its Okay to Not Be Okay

Moon Gang Tae lives with his older brother Moon Sang Tae who is autistic. They frequently move from town to town ever since Sang Tae witnessed their mother's murder. Gang Tae works as a caretaker in a psychiatric ward at every place they settle in. While working in a hospital, he meets a famous children's book writer, Ko Moon Young, who is rumored to have antisocial personality disorder. Circumstances lead Gang Tae to work at the OK Psychiatric Hospital in the fictional Seongjin City, the same city where they all lived when they were young. Meanwhile, Moon Young forms a romantic obsession for Gang Tae after finding out that their pasts overlap. She follows him to Seongjin, where the trio (including Sang Tae) slowly begins to heal each other's emotional wounds. They unravel many secrets, seek comfort from each other and move forward in their lives. She played the role of Park Haeng Ja, the head nurse of the hospital. She is later revealed to be Do Hui Jae, the mother of Ko Moon Young, in disguise.

4. The Devil Judge

Set in a dystopian version of present-day Korea where daily life is chaotic and society has collapsed to the point that people openly voice their distrust and hatred for their leaders. In this world bereft of law and order, Head Trial Judge Kang signals the need for change. His courtroom is the subject of a reality show where he mercilessly punishes the guilty, earning him the "Devil Judge" nickname. As a divisive figure with an aura of mystery that belies his true identity and ambitions, the public is unsure whether he is a true hero or someone, knowingly sowing the seeds of discontent in his courtroom. She played the role of Cha Kyung Hee, the Minister of Justice, an ambitious former elite prosecutor, whose goal is to become the President of South Korea.

ALSO READ: Island: 3 reasons why you should watch the Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo thriller drama

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of Jang Young Nam as an actor? Let us know in the comments below.