Best of Jun Ji Hyun: My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Kingdom

My Love from the Star Jun Ji Hyun is a Hallyu star, Cheon Song Yi in this fantasy drama. While this is the only similarity between her actual life and her on screen self, Song Yi is spoiled and continues to lose her own hard earned money due to the mismanagement of her finances. She finds herself being the neighbour of a unique man who tries to be curt and strict to her, unlike what is usually seen in response to a star like herself. She has men falling for her all around, while this one continues to be wary of her and charming on his own. She rejects her friend Lee Hee Kyung (Park Hae Jin) multiple times and is at the other end of jealousy from everyone, be it her own friend, her career rivals or her sibling. The alien played by Kim Soo Hyun as Do Min Joon and herself fall in love and try their best to let the other live their life but end up desperate for the other’s presence. My Love from the Star was a sensational hit and received numerous awards including a Best Actress one for Jun Ji Hyun. She was loved for her acting and became an international favourite.

Considered to be a third of the Tae-Hye-Ji troika, Jun Ji Hyun joins Kim Tae Hee and Song Hye Kyo as South Korea’s some of the most beautiful female actresses. She is charming, eclectic and all encompassing while taking on the roles that continue to be some of the most talked about. Here’s a rundown of her TV show prowess.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

A legendary pairing of Jun Ji Hyun and Lee Min Ho, two top stars in the industry, was created through this show. Jun Ji Hyun embodied the mermaid Shim Cheong (and also Se Hwa) in the story who falls in love with the character of Lee Min Ho in both her lifetimes. As she gives her all for her love, she loses her life to greedy humans and time and again tries to erase her lover’s memories of herself in order to keep him away from misery. In her modern day reincarnation, she falls in the trap of a conman who she eventually comes to know as the same person she was in love with many lives ago. She swims oceans for him, literally and comes to terms with her life on land by figuring out all the unique and even slightly crazy things mankind has created. The world fell in love with Jun Ji Hyun’s acting of none-the-wiser mermaid who understands the human world one thing at a time. They were enraptured by her beauty once again, making them wonder if was actually a mermaid after all.

Kingdom

Another fantasy drama though with a twist, Jun Ji Hyun’s next carefully picked role happens to be of Ashin. While the story mainly follows the plague experienced by Ju Ji Hoon’s character, Crown Prince Lee Chang, its sidequel is the story of Ashin of the North, Jun Ji Hyun. In the story she is the ruthless heir of the tribal village looking out for methods to save her mother and eventually losing her father too because of greedy people’s politics. She eventually sets out to seek revenge and in turn ends up unleashing the resurrection plant which creates havoc in the Kingdom. Her fearlessness was applauded by many as the extended part of the show had her playing out many emotions and taking on action scenes. She is expected to return soon with her fearless and daring character in season 3.

Jun Ji Hyun has the power to turn most roles into her own with dedicated acting shown over many shows that she carefully chooses. Her latest was the story of herself as a ranger on Mount Jiri, known as Jirisan, in which she also starred opposite Ju Ji Hoon. Jun Ji Hyun continues to be one of the most loved and adored actresses.