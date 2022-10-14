Best of Kang Ki Young: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and more

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo The story talks of a girl named Bok Joo who has to face uncountable hurdles in order to succeed as a weightlifter. She meets a swimmer in her college, who is a handsome young man with a fear buried deep inside him, and the two fall in love. Kang Ki Young plays the role of Kim Bok Joo’s uncle Kim Dae Ho. A middle aged man with ambitions to succeed as an actor, he often takes on small characters and is unable to break it big. On the other hand, he is a loyal worker at his brother’s chicken restaurant and acts as the middleman between the two hot headed members of his family. During many crucial scenes Kim Dae Ho is an understanding and relatable character with big ambitions. He is a great support system to Kim Bok Joo and his older brother equally, trying his best to lessen the burden for them. Always cheerful, Kang Ki Young’s presence makes the show more homely.

Kang Ki Young is a South Korean actor born on October 14, 1983. Having been in front of the camera for over a decade now, he has been recognised for his impressive roles in multiple popular dramas. He has flourished as a supporting character with meaningful roles often adding the change to stories and here are some of our favourite ones.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

This romance drama stars Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young in an office set up as the Vice Chairman Lee Young Joon and his secretary Kim Mi So. The two maneuver a complex relationship from that of a boss and his subordinate to a couple. Kang Ki Young stars as Park Yoo Sik, the President of Yumyung Group, the company where the two work. He is Le Young Joon’s best friend and often acts as his confidante during times of difficulty for his extremely narcissist friend. The two go back to their university when they first came to know each other and have maintained a good-natured relationship ever since. Park Yoo Sik is still in love with his ex-wife and provides the much needed comic relief in the show. His moments of being Lee Young Joon’s ears give room for the story to develop emotionally.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young Woo, played by Park Eun Bin, is a lawyer on the autistic spectrum. She enters the Hanbada Law Firm as a newbie defying all odds and heads on to fall in love with Lee Jun Ho, played by Kang Tae Oh, who is an employee in the litigation team. The drama follows the various cases the newly formed team takes on and how assured they are in terms of winning unconventionally. Kang Ki Young embodies Jung Myung Seok, a senior attorney and the leader of the pack. He becomes a mentor to Woo Young Woo and on occasion her new friend. In the drama tackling sensitive issues, many of which are not commonly taken on in shows, Kang Ki Young’s character presented a confident front while dealing with a new team member who he initially was unsure of but proves to be his best and unique card during many cases. His equal treatment of her and the wholehearted way in which the character comes to terms with his cases and encourages Woo Young Woo’s involvement, was greatly appreciated by the audience. Moreover, as someone who is heavily dependent on his work, to the point of being sick and having an ill-relationship with his life partner who he still has feelings for, Kang Ki Young expressed various emotions towards the end and received a lot of support, making him a highlight of the show.

His other prominent appearances include those in While You Were Sleeping, I’m Not a Robot, At Eighteen and more. He is currently in talks to star in the second season of the popular OCN and Netflix show ‘The Uncanny Counter’.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo Last Impressions: Fans of Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh starrer dish on goods and bads