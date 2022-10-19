Best of Kim Ji Won: Fight for My Way, Lovestruck in the City, My Liberation Notes and more

Descendants of the Sun While many may remember this show for its lead couple, the famous Song-Song, Kim Ji Won and Yeo Jin Goo as the second lead couple offered a different style of romance. Their push and pull relationship as both soldiers, one sergeant and one army surgeon, is under scrutiny as they wonder if the ruler of fraternisation can be broken.

Kim Ji Won , born on October 19, 1992, is a South Korean actress who has built herself a formidable career with many impressive roles. At the start, her most memorable one remains one in ‘ The Heirs ’ which displayed her sass. Since then, she has moved on to lead roles in various different types of K-dramas. Here are some of the most notable ones.

Fight for My Way

As an announcer-aspirant, Kim Ji Won embodied Choi Aera. She works in a department store but dreams of succeeding as a news announcer. Working tirelessly with a feisty attitude, she develops a unique relationship with her long-time friend, Ko Dong Man played by Park Seo Joon, a former taekwondo player who struggles to go big as a mixed martial arts fighter. Her aegyo in the show became viral and is remembered by fans for being a finger-curling but strong attempt.

Arthdal Chronicles

As Tanya, Kim Ji Won became an important character in the mythical place, Arth. Inside the city of Arthdal, they become part of a power struggle. While the show came under a lot of scrutiny, as Tanya, she was a strong head of a native clan of Wahan. As an inexperienced woman who has no idea how to tackle politics, she learns everything about becoming a leader. However, she goes through a lot of changes in her new life.

Lovestruck in the City

A woman in her late 20s, Lee Eun Oh is played by Kim Ji Won. The story revolves around couples who take on young love in a complex city as they deal with life and their emotions. Lee Eun Oh is a freelancer in the marketing industry and harbors an alter ego of Yoon Seon Ah. As she meets a man using her fake name, she unexpectedly falls in love with a man she meets.

My Liberation Notes

One of the most unique roles by the actress so far, Kim Ji Won is the youngest of three siblings named Yeom Mi Jeong. She is a designer at a credit card company and her corporate job is draining everything out of her. As the youngest, she takes on all the odd jobs in her house and bears the brunt of being an outcast in her workplace. In her personal life, she wishes to feel love but gets duped by her boyfriend who she lends a large sum of money to. She comes across a mysterious man who ends up working in her family business and asks to be ‘worshipped’ by him. As they maneuver their seemingly small feelings, they end up falling more into each other. She starts a ‘Liberation’ club where she can rant about her life without judgement. It was a sublime effort by the whole cast and especially Kim Ji Won.

Kim Ji Won continues to be a popular actress and rise the ladder of fame with her unique choices that allow her to experiment and explore her options as well as display the many sides of her acting.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 5 best K-Dramas of 2013 to add to your list feat ‘The Heirs’, ‘My Love From The Star’ and more