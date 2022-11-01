Best of Kim Min Jae: Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Do You Like Brahms?, Dali and Cocky Prince

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency Much like its name, the drama is set in the Joseon Dynasty where a team of fine looking men take it upon themselves to set up marriages in the Kingdom and have earned quite the name for it. The Flower Crew as they are known consists of Ma Hoon, Young Soo, and Do Joon, played by Kim Min Jae, Park Ji Hoon and Byeon Woo Seok respectively. The show sets its pace in the love story of Lee Soo and Gae Ttong aka Yoon Soo Yun, who are to be married but Lee Soo gets kidnapped and is selected to be the next King of the land. The chaos that ensues is handled by the Flower Crew that has to somehow satisfy their client and at the same time keep their name intact. Kim Min Jae as Ma Hoon is the leader of the crew, famous for being the most handsome man in town and skilled with matching the right people with each other. As the best matchmaker and an intelligent man, he bears the weight of figuring out the situation with his team.

Popularly known for his acting feats, Kim Min Jae is also active as a singer and rapper, with a lot of potential to excel in both. He has taken on varied roles that have offered him the possibility of exploring his acting skills as well as offered a lot of insight on his understanding of them. Here are our favourite few.

Do You Like Brahms?

Kim Min Jae stars as Park Joon Young, the talented pianist at a prestigious institute of classical music. Park Eun Bin plays Chae Song Ah, the woman with a lot of dreams. As she studies business first and then enters the known institute successfully, albeit many years older than those around her, the daunting life and expectations hit her like a storm. Park Joon Young, determined to keep himself away from his longtime friend who is also his crush, stumbles across a woman so different from those around him. They both bond over their music taste and figure out the unique life that they have in front of them. A new place and new people keep them around each other and allow romance to grow. The story allowed Kim Min Jae’s softer side to be on the screen as he delicately played with emotions and scenarios.

Dali and Cocky Prince

One of his best performances so far and our personal favourite, Kim Min Jae played the role of Jin Moo Hak, an uptight director of Dondon F&B. He is a connoisseur of everything elegant and high-end with a knack for success in business and food. A skilled palate with years of experience bringing a small gamja-tang (potato soup) restaurant into a global company with 400 franchises around the world, he is good at handling people and money. He comes across a woman named Kim Dali, embodied by Park Gyu Young, who is supposed to be a researcher. However, as she figures out that she now has to overtake her father’s art museum’s management with a headstrong creditor at her doorstep asking for his dues, she locks horns with him. The two’s relationship grows sweet and saltier over time as they encounter the many hurdles in their way trying to turn the luck around for the art museum.

Special mention: Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist

The latest one from Kim Min Jae, it saw him become Yoo Se Poong. The character is of a head acupuncturist of the palace. A strange occurrence where he is framed for the death of the King after performing acupuncture, sees him being banished from the palace and the murder of his father. He wanders around the land, desperate to let go of his haunting past and heads to Gyesu Village where he is met with a widow Seo Eun Woo (Kim Hyang Gi) and Gye Ji Han (Kim Sang Kyung). The three run the Gyesu Clinic where they aim to heal not only the people’s physical wounds but also their mind and heart.

Kim Min Jae has clearly taken on multiple roles with a lot of interesting growth for his characters and himself. On the other hand, he has also participated in the rap survival program Show Me The Money 4 as a rapper. He continues to impress us with genuine roles as well as look forward to more from the young actor that turned 26 today.