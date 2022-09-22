Best of Kim Yoo Jung: Moon Embracing the Sun, Love in the Moonlight and Lovers of the Red Sky

Moon Embracing the Sun: Her rightful inception into the saeguk world, it was her fabulous portrayal of Lady Heo Yeon Woo that earned her national praise. Her chemistry with actor Yeo Jin Goo who played the role of the young Crown Prince was brilliant. The drama became one of the most watched in the history of television and received countless accolades.

Kim Yoo Jung started out with small roles as a child actor and was praised in the many fabulous roles she has taken up since. Being called ‘Nation’s Little Sister’, she also earned the title of ‘Saeguk Fairy’ for being a go-to pick for multiple historical shows. Here are some of our favourite.

Love in the Moonlight:

Acting opposite Park Bo Gum in another saeguk where she embodied a man named Hong Sam Nom (Hong Ra On) to secretly enter the palace grounds, it was another hit production. Celebrated for its high-quality creation, it was another one of Kim Yoo Jung’s best attempts.

Lovers of the Red Sky:

Her most recent saeguk challenge, this one deserves all the admiration for the actress. Playing the role of a famous painter she aced the acting front with detailed understanding of the character and a top-notch chemistry with actor Ahn Hyo Seop. The fantasy elements added to a historical drama made it all the more interesting.

Kim Yoo Jung celebrates her 23rd birthday today; however, Hallyu fans have already known her for many years, watching her grow into a fine young woman in front of their eyes. Fans await to see her taking on another creative character and mould it into her own.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Young Actors’ Retreat Ep 1-2: Why the Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook variety show is a big YES