Best of Krystal: The Heirs, Prison Playbook, Crazy Love and more

The Heirs While High Kick 3 would be considered one of her first notable acting appearances, Krystal made herself known as the kind-hearted young rich high school student who obsesses over her boyfriend, Lee Bo Na. Her relationship with fellow female characters in the show was brief but sweet as she slowly built an amicable existence, while her chemistry with CNBLUE’s Minhyuk was adorable.

Krystal Jung , also known by the name Jung Soojung, is a Korean- American singer and actor. After starting out as a member of f(x), she gained recognition for being a charmer and her style soon became a huge crowd-puller, even landing her big fashion deals. Since then, she has simultaneously worked as an actor and expanded her influence in the fashion industry very steadily, being regarded as one of the favourites of the audiences. Today we take a look at the ice princess’ best acting roles.

Prison Playbook

Though small, her character of Kim Ji Ho, the girlfriend of the superstar baseball player Kim Je Hyuk was an important one. She appeared throughout the show as a visitor to the player who is struggling to survive in the prison and a woman with little demands. Building on her existence in the drama, Krystal was fairly appreciated for the portrayal.

Police University

A woman with a dream, Oh Kang Hee is the ideal police officer aspirant who has her eyes set on the prize. As Jung Jinyoung’s Kang Seon Ho falls for her, she makes it her job to keep justice at the forefront of her actions at all times. Dealing with corruption within the police force as well as digging out various skeletons while also studying to fulfill her wishes, she was an interesting character.

Crazy Love

Krystal’s best portrayal so far. As she played Lee Shin Ah, the secretary of Noh Go Jin, a math instructor and CEO of GOTOP education, the viewers were able to witness a new side to the artist. A timid and reserved character trope who gets into a crazy love story with her boss, allowed her to show her growth in expressions and acting throughout the K-drama.