Best of Lee Dong Wook: Goblin, Touch Your Heart and Tale of the Nine Tailed

Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God The fad for Lee Dong Wook’s fantasy roles greatly began with him acting as the grim reaper in the Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun starrer. In the character of Wang Yeo, he shares a house with Kim Shin (Gong Yoo). He is funny and often doubts people’s intentions, while holding the job of taking people from their death bed to their afterlife. His dark past haunts him but he has no memory of it whatsoever, leading to a total blank about his actions as a human. His interest in a chicken restaurant owner turns into love as he slowly grows feelings for the unique and beautiful lady, Sunny (Yoo In Na). Wang Yeo begins to uncover the skeletons in his closet and regains the memories of his past life when he committed a big sin leading to his punishment of becoming a grim reaper instead of calming passing onto the afterlife like everyone else. He is linked to Kim Shin and discovers his strange but meaningful connection to the goblin. The character of Wang Yeo, the grim reaper received resounding praise from fans who went gaga over his charming acting and a humorous role. His bromance with Kim Shin and actor Gong Yoo offscreen has resulted in quite a fandom. Meanwhile, his chemistry with the character of Sunny was so loved that he was cast alongside Yoo In Na in a romance show next.

Touch Your Heart

Resuming their sizzling and heartwarming love story with a new script, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na took up roles in a K-drama named Touch Your Heart. Lee Dong Wook played the role of Kwon Jung Rok, a steadfast lawyer known in the field for his work. He is a workaholic and dedicates all his required time to his job. He is deeply invested in the status and public opinion of the firm where he works. Though not very expressive, he seeks perfection related to his cases and aims to win them all, earning himself a high success rate. He ends up with a new secretary, Oh Jin Shim, played by Yoo In Na. Going by her stage name Oh Yeon Seo otherwise, she is a popular actress who lands in trouble after a scandal breaks out regarding her involvement in a drug case. She receives an offer to star in a known writer’s upcoming drama however she has to take up method acting at the lawyer’s office in order to work on her role. Their complex relationship ends in a sweet and salty love story as they tackle different careers, expectations, hurdles and more. The two leads’ chemistry was once again loved by the viewers for their natural blend and they became one of their favourites.



Tale of the Nine Tailed

The epitome of Lee Dong Wook’s fantasy characters came through with his role as Lee Yeon, the over 1000 years old nine-tailed fox aka gumiho. After living on earth in order to rid it of ill-intentioned beings, he learns how to keep himself unsuspicious. That is until a woman named Nam Ji Ah spots him working discreetly on capturing a fox who has harmed humans. They have history together from her childhood that brings them closer. It is further revealed that she is the reincarnation of his first love, a lookalike and one that has similar actions as her (Ah Reum). While fighting with his half-brother, Lee Rang (Kim Bum) and trying to stay off of romantic feelings for Nam Ji Ah, his enemy returns and a battle of the century ensues. Once again, Lee Dong Wook’s bromance, this time with Kim Bum was immensely liked by fans of the show. Tale of the Nine Tailed has been renewed for a new season, a prequel to the story, set in 1938 with both of them reprising their roles.