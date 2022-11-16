Best of Park Hyung Sik: Hwarang, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Happiness, Soundtrack #1

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth His first sageuk, Park Hyung Sik played the role of King Sammaekjeong of Silla. He would end up joining the group known as Hwarang as Kim Ji Dwi in disguise. His aim is to protect the throne and break through the bone rank system that comes to play in the Kingdom while his mother rules. As he comes of age, he must protect what is rightfully his. The squad of Hwarang is filled with men who are all unique and have their own stories. Hwarang served as the root cause of the friendship between Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon, the two male leads who were then joined by BTS’ V who played the youngest Hwarang. While the show did not receive much praise on its release domestically, it has become an important piece of work that K-drama fans often go back to as the origin of the famous Wooga squad.

Park Hyung Sik debuted as a member of the South Korean K-pop boy group ZE:A. He began appearing in multiple variety shows and musicals due to his command over both singing and acting as well as his handsome looks. He is known for his supporting appearances in dramas like The Heirs which have become iconic over time. He slowly gained fame through his many appearances and kept on working hard for the one breakthrough that would give him global recognition which arrived with Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. Today on his 31st birthday, we take a look at the highlight roles of his life.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

As Ahn Min Hyuk, Park Hyung Sik played the CEO of a gaming company, Ainsoft. He comes across a tiny girl named Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) with massive power and hires her to be his bodyguard. As the two fight against the evil with an aim to catch a kidnapper, they get closer and fall in love. The story is one of the most loved rom-coms of modern K-drama times and has received immense favor from fans around the world. The lead couple has been showered with praise thanks to their infectious chemistry and adorable scenes. Meanwhile, a few behind-the-scenes clips of the two have garnered a separate fandom thanks to Park Hyung Sik’s wit.

Happiness

Park Hyung Sik’s first project after his return from the military was highly anticipated and it delivered just that fabulously. A unique take on a zombie-like virus, he acts as Jung Yi Hyun, a violent crimes detective who is in love with his high school friend Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo). As the two face a deadly virus and decide to fake a marriage, they come across various testing situations. The husband-wife vibes from the lead couple as they battled a virus hit home for the fans who appreciated their portrayals as well as the storyline. Happiness is regarded as one of the most distinctive and memorable releases at the end of 2021.

Soundtrack #1

Han Seon Woo, played by Park Hyung Sik, is a very skilled photographer. As he tours around the world desperate to find his inspiration and seeks perfection with story-telling snaps being the aim of his work, he does not forget his feelings for his long time friend Lee Eun Soo (Han So Hee). Being too comfortable with each other they have not realised each other’s importance in their lives or they have and chose to ignore it. Fearing that taking another step further would one day mean that they have to end it all, the two decide to stay in their lanes, observing from far and tight-lipped about their feelings. Until one, they end up living together for 2 weeks where he helps her with writing lyrics about love. They finally choose to take the leap and end up together.

While these role will be the ones defining his career, Park Hyung Sik’s presence in the ones like Suits and The Heirs will be known to avid fans who will notice the actor’s growth through the many years as he continues to climb the success ladder.