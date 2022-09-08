Best of Park So Dam: Cinderella with Four Knights, Parasite and Record of Youth

Cinderella with Four Knights: Much like the name, Park So Dam was the titular Cinderella in the story. Surrounded by Jung Il Woo, Ahn Jae Hyun, Lee Jung Shin, and Choi Min, as the four knights around her, the story takes on a fictional novel for its baseline. As the poor but skilled Eun Ha Won who finds herself living with three rich kids, the show is often loved by older K-drama fans.

Park So Dam is a South Korean actress with a knack for unique roles. Born on September 8, 1991, she began with theatre, eventually taking up smaller roles in films, to now being a Hallyu star. She has been persistent in her art and has emerged successful. Today, we take a look at the highlights in her path so far.

Parasite:

Everyone would know about this dark masterpiece by Bong Joon Ho. Taking satire in stride and becoming the inception of the scary story that unfolds in the household, Park So Dam’s Jessice Jingle earned her international fame. Her chemistry with on-screen sibling Choi Woo Sik was highly favored.

Record of Youth:

An unlikely but anticipatory step in Park So Dam’s career, ‘Record of Youth’ saw her star in a youth romance alongside Park Bo Gum. An aspiring makeup artist who falls in love and gets into a relationship with a steadily growing actor. A fairly impressive storyline, the show’s viewers appreciated the actors’ realistic portrayals.

Which role of Park So Dam has been your favourite? Let us know below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park So Dam extends warm wishes for New Year following Thyroid Cancer surgery