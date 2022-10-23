Best of Se In Guk: Reply 1997, Shopping King Louie, Doom At Your Service and more

Reply 1997 The start of the legendary Reply series came through with Reply 1997 which was led by Seo In Guk, Jung Eun Ji, Lee Si Eon, Hoya, Shin So Yul and more. Seo In Guk played the seemingly fickle but genuine Yoo Yoon Jae. Growing up without parents, and under the care of his older brother who is in fact a teacher at the school he attends, he turns into a quiet character and keeps to himself. He is childhood friends with Sung Shi Won which is Jung Eun Ji’s character and tries to keep his one sided love towards her a secret. The show has become a remarkable piece of work in the history of Korean dramas, giving rise to its successors, Reply 1994 and Reply 1988. It shed light on K-pop fan culture and a lot more on friendship during teen years. Seo In Guk’s performance earned praise and catapulted him into acting success.

Seo In Guk is a South Korean singer and actor who first rose to fame after winning on the talent reality show Superstar K. He has since released multiple singing projects and gone on to become a successful actor with many famous projects under his belt. Today, on his 35th birthday, we take a look at some of his most notable projects.

Shopping King Louie

While he continues to challenge multiple different types of roles, Seo In Guk as Louis continues to be one of the most memorable for it allowed the audiences to be introduced to the fun and innocent side of him. As an amnesic chaebol heir, he finds himself suddenly being broke with an overspending tendency. His relationship with a girl named Ko Bok Shil (Nam Ji Hyun) is under the spotlight on the show as he maneuvers losing his memory in an unfamiliar place and meeting a countryside girl who has little to no knowledge of luxuries. He seeks retail therapy and oozes innocence, upheld by his not-so-humble growth while she knows to spend only according to one’s needs and have a quiet but rewarding life. It is underrated and fun, being a lovely rom-com watch.

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Seo In Guk has a strong eye for suspense thrillers and this show is the perfect example of his tailored acting. As Kim Moo Young, he is the perfect blend of mysterious and intriguing. As he falls for Yoo Jin Kang (Jung So Min), he begins to regain his long lost memories involving the death of his father and more from his childhood. He falls under the suspicion of a homicide detective who is only trying to look out for his sister Yoo Jin Kang and goes head to head with him unknowingly but daringly. Seo In Guk’s character continues to withhold his suspicious front throughout the show as he figures out his feelings for the girl who doesn’t trust him. A supremely underappreciated role by the actor.

Doom At Your Service

Destruction personified, Seo In Guk is Myul Mang who meets people at their worst as they go from living to dead. This role and his love arc with Park Bo Young’s character Tak Dong Kyung was highly popular among K-drama fans for its lovestory between the two seemingly broken but unique characters who end up finding each other in a complex situation. She wishes to end the world and he picks her wish as the one to fulfill on his birthday. As an otherworldly being, he finds a human who is in their last stages of living, having only 100 days on their timeline, they go through a rollercoaster of spellbinding happenings and more.

Seo In Guk has continued to lead a multifaceted career as he balances his singing as well as acting projects. At the same time, he has further succeeded in making a variety presence by taking part in multiple reality shows. His latest challenges were his drama role of a profiler turned shaman for Cafe Minamdang, which was followed by a movie Project Wolf Hunting where he played a criminal.