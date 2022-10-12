Best of Seo Kang Joon: Cheese in the Trap, Are You Human? and When the Weather Is Fine

South Korean actor and singer Seo Kang Joon is a member of the actor-group 5urprise originally formed by talent management company Fatagio (home to ASTRO, Weki Meki) alongside other actors Yoo Il, Gong Myung , Kang Tae Oh and Lee Tae Hwan. Seo Kang Joon’s filmography boasts of a series of interesting releases where he has taken on varied roles to define his widespread acting spectrum. Today, on his 29th birthday, we are taking a look back on some of the most notable ones.

Starring as Baek In Ho, a skilled pianist who has lost his dream to an accident, Seo Kang joon first earned praise for his acting in this K-drama. His role was that of a confidante to Kim Go Eun’s character, Hong Seol. He is also the ex-best friend of Park Hae Jin’s character Yoo Jung. His sweet chemistry with the leading lady and his one-sided love was favored by fans as he took on an almost tsundere role. It was also this drama that landed him his first lead role in ‘Entourage’.

Are You Human?

While the story itself was not a fabulous run, Seo Kang Joon’s challenge was impressive and bold. Acting as Nam Shin and his AI close Nam Shin III, it allowed the actor to further widen his acting range by taking on the role of a robot with essentially no emotions. As the AI has to remain safe, he is guarded by Kang So Bong, played by Gong Seung Yeon who is from the security team of the real heir Nam Shin. As the unilateral love of his bodyguard and a strained relationship with his mother, the actor was fairly good with his portrayal.

When the Weather Is Fine:

A stark contrast to his previous characters, as Im Eun Seob is a bookstore owner with a past. He ends up crossing paths with his former childhood friend Mok Hae Won, played by Park Min Young, who is back to a village where he stays. As neighbours and former classmates, they have many similarities between them but not much of a chemistry. However, as they maneuver through life, it becomes a warm exchange.

