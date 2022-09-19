Best of Song Joong Ki: Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo

Sungkyunkwan Scandal: The era of the Song Joong Ki fame essentially began with his performance in this historical show. Playing the role of a notorious Gu Yong Ha, he was praised for his easy-go-lucky acting.

Hallyu superstar Song Joong Ki has been the centre of the acting industry for years. His charismatic and infectious presence has turned into multiple hits as the actor grows his global presence. Now, taking charge of his talents, the star has reached a peak with his influence, built on his powerful characters. Here are some of our favourites.

Descendants of the Sun:

The birth of the famous Song-Song couple began from this drama that eventually led to his marriage with Song Hye Kyo. And though the two have since broken up, the drama continues to be a classic romantic tale of a soldier and a doctor who go through all odds to stay with each other.

Arthdal Chronicles:

Playing the role of Eun Seom and Saya in the magical world of Arth, Song Joong Ki gave an impressive performance to further highlight the unique setting of the show. With a massive budget to work with, it was obvious that his character was keenly worked upon by the creators.

Vincenzo:

A career best for Song Joong Ki, he played the titular mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano who returns to his motherland for fishing out huge amounts of gold that he helped secretly keep. In the midst of this, he gets acquainted with tenants of a building and a hard headed lawyer. His chemistry with Jeon Yeo Been was off the charts, earning viral fame for both the actors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki in talks to star in upcoming noir film ‘Hwaran’? Find out