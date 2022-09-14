Best of Wang Yibo: Uniq, Gank Your Heart, The Untamed and more

After beginning his entertainment career as a member of the Korean-Chinese boy group Uniq, Wang Yibo gained quite a fame internationally. However, he soon moved to other endeavors while not forgetting his roots of being a singer-rapper and dancer.

Wang Yibo, is the man who’s definitely not a myth but feels like one. Why? There’s nothing that he can’t do. Basing himself as a singer, dancer, actor, rapper, TV host, mentor, and most surprisingly a professional motorcycle racer, one may think of him as living life to the fullest. And he has, just at the age of 25.

Gank Your Heart: Wang Yibo had already stepped into the acting world with supporting characters and was doing quite well for himself with one lead role under his belt. However, his lead pick in this esports romance drama was what made him hit it off with the audience. Winning accolades, he was soon the new favourite actor of the fans.

The Untamed: A legendary tale from the famous Danmei novel Mo Dao Zu Shi, Wang Yibo starred as the supremely talented but closed-off Lan Wangji. As the other male lead opposite Xiao Zhan, the two’s chemistry made the drama a global hit. Their acting as soulmates and the grandiose making of the show has made it a must-watch for the audiences.

Wang Yibo has continued to release music, all the while maintaining his social standing as a beloved star. He has also participated in professional motorcycle races, prompting global fans to praise him for his all-encompassing presence.

