The best of Record PARK’s vlogs: 5 Park Seo Joon vlogs that will give you the serotonin boost you need today

The ‘Fight for My Way’ actor’s vlogs are the most entertaining thing you’ll probably watch today. Check out the top five Park Seo Joon vlogs below!

Arguably South Korea’s hottest and most successful actor, Park Seo Joon has been carrying with himself an irresistible charm since his debut. While the actor had his own inhibitions of believing he didn’t look good, the love and admiration of millions of fans has now given him some confidence. He boasts of incredible work, famous close friends, and a fun yet introverted personality that doubles up his charm meter whenever he comes on screen.

Park Seo Joon started his YouTube channel in 2019 called Record PARK’s. Since then, he has been posting vlogs about his daily life or offering his fans some behind-the-scenes of photoshoots. There are plenty of Park Seo Joon vlogs that’ll make you smile from the start to the end, so we’re cherry-picking five of them to make your life easier!

One thing you should also consider is that Park Seo Joon is the first Korean celebrity to receive the YouTube Gold Creator Award or, majorly known as Gold Play Button Award! He even did an unboxing of the award in one of his vlogs. You can check it out here.

Let’s get on with the best vlogs below!

Park Seo Joon with Simba

Jeomju (Park Seo Joon’s fandom name) love only one other living thing on the same level as him (or almost the same level). And that living thing is his super cute and fluffy, almost cloud-like pet, Simba! He took Simba with him on one of his magazine photoshoots and the whole vlog is plain adorable! Simba’s long pink tongue and wagging tail, with him running around and playing with the staff members makes everyone’s day!

Mukbang time with Park Seo Joon

This vlog will give you a serotonin boost and also some hunger pangs. The actor gorges on delicious pork belly barbecue with friends and reminisces about some good old days. He teases his friends, laughs with them, gives a demo of how to enjoy samgyeopsal and more. If you love watching Korean food videos and Park Seo Joon, this video is perfect for you.

Park Seo Joon to Park Sae Royi: The Makeover

If you’ve ever wondered how celebrities go from one look to another for their drama, which basically is getting a complete makeover, this Park Seo Joon vlog will ease your thoughts. Not just behind-the-scenes, but the vlog will take you on a makeover journey of how the actor transformed into the classic Park Sae Royi haircut that went on to become a fashion trend in South Korea!

Behind-the-scenes of ‘The Divine Fury’ Busan-Daegu fan meet

Park Seo Joon’s 2019 movie ‘The Divine Fury’ garnered a lot of attention and was successful too. He showcased his intense charm in the movie and also held a fan meet event in Busan and Daegu. This vlog is the behind-the-scenes of the fan meet and the fun moments he had while travelling!

Cooking with Park Seo Joon?

We stan people who aren’t afraid of showing (or upping) their cooking skills! The actor got inspired for this video from his reality show Youn’s Stay, where celebrities operate a traditional Korean guesthouse for foreign visitors. He expressed his wish to do a cooking show with his staff that he considers a family. The cooking video is divided into two parts. There’s no way anyone wouldn’t have any fun while watching the handsome Park Seo Joon cook some delicious food!

Have you seen Park Seo Joon’s vlogs? Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

