Best romance K-drama of 2023 Results: Destined With You takes the crown, My Demon follows

Destined With You, featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah was voted as the Best Romance Drama of 2023 in our year-end polls. The second spot went to Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's My Demon, followed by a tie between King The Land and A Good Day to Be a Dog for the third spot.

Best romance drama winner order

On December 20, we launched a year-end poll to identify the best romance K-drama of 2023, featuring a total of 10 nominees, including Destined With You, My Demon, A Good Day to Be a Dog, King The Land, A Time Called You, and more.

After a week of votes, the results are in, and Destined With You has taken the lead, securing the top position with an impressive 48 percent of the votes. Starring beloved actors Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah, the fantasy romance drama follows the story of a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse who becomes entangled with a civil servant holding the key to his freedom.

On October 12, the fantasy drama achieved its highest viewership ratings during its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the concluding episode of Destined With You garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.122 percent, setting a new record for the show and highlighting its immense popularity.

Advertisement

The second spot was taken by ongoing My Demon. My Demon follows Heiress Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and powerful entity Jung Gu Won (Song Kang). When Jung Gu Won loses his powers, he collaborates with Do Do Hee to recover them and sparks fly as they embark on their journey.

The third spot was a tie between A Good Day to Be a Dog and King The Land. In A Good Day to Be a Dog, an unpredictable fantasy romance unfolds as a woman lives under a curse that transforms her into a dog when kissed. The only one who can help her overcome the curse is a man who, ironically, is afraid of dogs. On the other hand, King The Land revolves around a charming heir involved in a tense inheritance fight. He clashes with his hardworking employee, known for her irresistible smile, a quality he cannot stand.

The fourth spot is also a tie between A Time Called You and The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract, both fantasy time-travel romance series. Last but not least, we have Doona!, See You In My 19th Life, Crash Course in Romance and My Dearest.

About Destined With You and its cast

In Destined With You, Jo Bo Ah plays Lee Hong Jo, a civil servant facing numerous complaints but consistently giving her best at work. Despite a tendency to be alone in her personal life, she unexpectedly becomes the owner of an old wooden chest and the key to lifting a curse from Rowoon's character, Jang Shin Yu.

Jang Shin Yu is a smart and good-looking lawyer who often finds himself in the spotlight. However, he suffers from an unexplained and worsening disease. Desperate to break the generational curse haunting his family, he seeks a solution, which lies with Hong Jo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog premiere: How well does Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young starrer compare to original Webtoon