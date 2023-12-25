Best second lead actor male in 2023 poll winners: Lee Sang Yi tops, Ahn Dong Goo follows
Lee Sang Yi, Lee Hyun Woo, Jang Dong Yoon and many more actors have impressed us in 2023 with their amazing performances as the second male lead. Here is a look at the winners.
Lee Sang Yi in My Demon, Lee Hyun Woo in A Good Day to Be a Dog, Jang Dong Yoon in Daily Dose of Sunshine and many more actors stole viewers' hearts as the second male leads in hit dramas.
My Demon's Lee Sang Yi takes first place as best second male lead of 2023
Lee Sang Yi impressed with his role as the second male lead in the drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha in 2021. Since then, the actor has stood out in the second male role. He made his debut as an actor with the movie, Slow Video. Lee Sang Yi's latest endeavour also included Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung starrer Single in Seoul. His drama My Demon is currently airing. He plays the role of Joo Sang Hoon, CEO of Mirae Investment. His character is a frivolous and free-spirited man on whom Do Hee relies.
Ahn Dong Goo
Ahn Dong Goo first appeared on the big screen in the movie Black Summer in 2017. Following this, he made an appearance in the 2019 drama The Wind Blows. He has featured in hits like When the Weather is Fine, Sweet Home, Our Beloved Summer, Snowdrop and more. He played secretary Ha Do Yoon in the drama See You in My 19th Life. His character is cold from the outside but warm on the inside. He was born into a poor family and is hard-working. The character is best friends with the heir of a rich family.
