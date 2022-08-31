Best of Shin Hye Sun: Still 17, The Hymn of Death, Angel’s Last Mission: Love and Mr. Queen

Korean actress Shin Hye Sun forayed into the world of acting by making her debut in the famous ‘School 2013’ series that starred Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin in the lead roles. Through smaller characters, she built her acting and eventually received a breakthrough with her role in ‘Five Enough’.

Here are some of our favourite portrayals of beauty.

Still 17:

A highly underrated drama overall, but especially for Shin Hye Sun’s well-balanced emotional acting. As a character that woke up from a coma after 13 years, she begins the search for her relatives alongside Yang Sejong and Ahn Hyo Seop’s characters. Having three men pining for her attention and her eventual love line with one of them, it’s a must-add to watch list.

The Hymn of Death:

If you thought Shin Hye Sun was done delivering serious roles, think again. ‘The Hymn of Death’ with Lee Jong Suk is a masterpiece spread over 6 episodes. The fact that it is a real-life miniseries makes it all the more heartbreaking and the role of Yun Sim Deok is brilliantly done.

Angel’s Last Mission: Love:

Kim Myung Soo has been time and again appreciated for her acting in this K-drama while many forget to mention the talents of Shin Hye Sun. A blind ballerina in action, her dedication to the role was very palpable throughout the program. Push and pull, this drama was an emotional rollercoaster through and through.

Mr. Queen:

Going off on a different tangent full of humour, tragedy, and insight, ‘Mr. Queen’ found Shin Hye Sun immensely experimenting with her acting. She took on the complex character of acting as the Queen of land with the soul of a man inside her body, and as intriguing as the plot sounds, the drama delivered equally well.

What is your favourite role of Shin Hye Sun? Let us know below.

