Best Songs of 2023 So Far: BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans and FIFTY FIFTY’s tracks ranked on new list

A new list of the best tracks of 2023 includes NewJeans, Jimin from BTS, Jisoo from BLACKPINK, and FIFTY FIFTY. OMG came in seventh place in an American media publication's list of 'The Best Songs of 2023 So Far' on June 14th. It is a performance that ranks alongside songs by world-class artists and has the highest ranking among K-pop names on the list.

Jimin of BTS and NewJeans:

The title track to NewJeans' first single album, OMG, which was released at the beginning of this year's January, is titled OMG. Together with the b-side song Ditto, this song topped the domestic and international charts as soon as it was released. In fact, during the first quarter of this year, the two songs alternately reached the top of major domestic music charts. Additionally, the two songs did well on the US Billboard charts. OMG remained at number 74 on Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot100, for six weeks. Ditto also charts for five weeks, maintaining its popularity. Additionally, OMG and Ditto achieved chart success for the 23rd and 25th weeks, respectively, on the Billboard Global 200 that was recently released. Jimin's Like Crazy came in at number 23. The perfect blend of party music from the 1980s and contemporary synths makes the song sound opulent. The song from Jimin’s debut album FACE and the other title track is called Set Me Free Pt.2, which is a darker and more sinister sounding track, completely different from Like Crazy.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and FIFTY FIFTY:

Additionally, Jisoo's solo song FLOWER, which was released by the K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK, and Cupid, which was released by the K-Pop rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY, both reached the top of the British and American singles charts, respectively. Jisoo's FLOWER is a mid-tempo dance, pop, and trap song with lyrics about overcoming a toxic relationship. It features traditional Korean melodies and Caribbean influences. Cupid is a bubblegum, K-pop, disco, synth-pop, and bubblegum song about a young woman's shameful unrequited love.

