Best thriller K-drama of 2023 poll results: The Glory wins, Revenant takes second place

The Glory, Revenant, Moving, The Worst of Evil and many more thriller K-dramas kept the viewers on the edge of their seats this year. K-dramas never fail to exceed our expectations with their amazing thriller series.

With perfectly timed revelations, haunting music and well-written scripts, the thriller genre in K-drama has become iconic with remakes all over the world globally. The Glory took the win as the best thriller K-drama of 2023 followed by Revenant.

The Glory voted as the best 2023 thriller K-drama, Revenant follows

The Glory is a hit South Korean series that aired in two parts. The series won as the best thriller K-drama of 2023 with 67 percent votes. It is a thriller melodrama that tells the story of a high school student who goes through school violence and bullying which messes up her whole life. When she grows up, she is determined to get her revenge on the people who abused her physically and mentally. It stars Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon.

Revenant came second with 33 percent of votes. The horror thriller stars Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung in the lead roles. The drama tells the story of a woman who is seemingly possessed by a demon.

She is a hardworking woman who works part-time and also studies to become an officer. She receives some objects left by her late father and since then mysterious deaths start taking place around her. Along with a lieutenant in the violent crimes investigation team and a Korean folklore professor, she tries to find the truth.

Other popular thriller K-dramas

Moving became an international hit and also became the most-watched Korean series on Disney+. It is also deemed as the best South Korean superhero series. The second season and a prequel are in discussion as revealed by the writer of the webtoon and series.

Other popular thriller series of 2023 include The Worst of Evil, Vigilante, Mask Girl, Bloodhounds, and A Time Called You.

