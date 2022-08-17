Best of WINNER: empty, REALLY REALLY, Love Me Love Me, FOOL

The quartet comprising Yoon (Seungyoon), Jinu (Jinwoo), Hoony (Seunghoon) and Mino (Minho) has been a fan favourite.

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Aug 17, 2022
WINNER
WINNER: courtesy of YG Entertainment
WINNER was formed through YG Entertainment’s survival program ‘WIN: Who Is Next’ and debuted on August 17, 2014. It has been 8 years since that fateful day and the INNERCIRCLEs (fandom) cannot be more happy. Here are some of our favourite title tracks from the group.

empty:
We cannot talk about WINNER without mentioning their memorable debut. The title track from ‘2014 S/S’, ‘empty’ was the perfect introduction of the winners of the music reality program. The song helped the world get familiar with their sound.

REALLY REALLY:
The peak of WINNER came through with ‘REALLY REALLY’ which has become a signature of theirs ever since its release in 2017. The song is catchy, fun and everything that the group has promised combined into a hit tune that soon made the world aware of their growing presence.

Love Me Love Me:
A sunny lookbook of WINNER, ‘LOVE ME LOVE ME’ is just as the name says, a direct and simple confession of love. The music video is a real treat full of healing visuals from a vacation spot, perfect for a visit with your lover.

FOOL:
Often forgotten to receive a worthy mention, ‘FOOL’ displays the group’s strong musical skills as they take on a melancholic sound and make it theirs. While it may not be as high tensioned as the rest of the tracks on this list, it does have a special place in our mind.

Recently, WINNER made a comeback as a full group with their third mini-album ‘HOLIDAY’ and its title track ‘I LOVE U’ on July 5, once again taking on a refreshing love filled and easy going nature of songs.

