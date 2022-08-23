Best of Xiao Zhan: X NINE, The Untamed, The Oath of Love and Douluo Continent

Xiao Zhan is a Chinese actor and singer born on October 5, 1991. He graduated from his college and began working as a photographer plus graphic designer until he decided to enter into a survival program that eventually changed his life.

X NINE:

Following his participation on ‘X-FIRE’ the idol survival program where he found himself using his skills to debut as a member of the Chinese idol group X NINE alongside 8 others. The group debuted on September 28, 2016 with Xiao Zhan acting as the main vocalist.

The Untamed:

The breakthrough role for Xiao Zhan saw him taking up the very celebrated character of Wei Wu Xian alongside Wang Yibo. The chemistry between the two left the audiences craving for more as they became internationally famous for their portrayals and the storyline which was an adaptation of the novel ‘Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation’.

The Oath of Love:

Acting as a surgeon with inhibitions, Gu Wei, Xiao Zhan was once again loved for his acting opposite Yang Zi. His gentle and troubled embodiment was doted on by fans domestically in 2019 and eventually even globally as the show re-released internationally in 2022.

Douluo Continent:

Starring Xiao Zhan as Tang San, opposite Wu Xuanyi who is a member of the South Korean K-pop girl group WJSN, this drama was also adapted from the novel of the same name. The fantasy adventure drama sees him take over the role of a dedicated soul master who goes to absolute lengths to shield his loved ones from harm. The drama had a superhit run at the time of its release.

