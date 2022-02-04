Bestseller Teaser Out: Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan's series promises a gritty psychological thriller

The much-awaited teaser of Bestseller is finally out. The web series, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in the lead roles. Produced by Alchemy Productions LLP, the web series has been written by Bulbbul fame Anvita Dutta and Althea Kaushal and it is directed by Mukul Abhyankar. Bestseller will release on February 18. Well, the psychological thriller will surely leave you hooked to it.

Bestseller is a nail-biting, new-age thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings. The series will have eight episodes. The teaser opens with a book cover and a background voice which gives an insight into the story. The video also introduces the character. It will weave a world where every action has multiple repercussions. Satyajeet Dubey shared the teaser and wrote, “Binge into a twisted tale of thrills #BestsellerOnPrime, Feb 18th.”

The series is an adaptation of Ravi Subramanian’s novel, The Bestseller She Wrote. To note, Shruti will be reuniting with Mithun Chakraborty after 12 years. They had first worked together in Shruti’s debut movie, Luck.

Watch the teaser here:

Arjan Bajwa plays Aditya, while Shruti Hassan is essaying the role of Shreya. However, the other details are kept under wrap. The Ravi Subramanian novel as reported is a story about love, betrayal and redemption. It revolves around the protagonists Aditya Kapoor who is a banker and a best seller author, and Shreya Kaushik who is a student and wants to become the best-selling author.

