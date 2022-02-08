Bestseller Trailer: Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan’s web series promises intriguing psychological thriller

Mithun Chakraborty, who has impressed the audience with his versatility over the years, is now coming up with yet another intriguing project. Titled as Bestseller, the movie happens to be a psychological thriller that comes with an interesting ensemble of cast including Mithun, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles. And while the project is already creating a massive buzz in the town, the makers have already released the trailer of Bestseller and it has taken the internet by a storm.

The intelligent and gripping psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama, which will take audiences on a journey to the dark labyrinth of flawed human nature. Helmed by Mukul Abhyankar, the over two and a half minute trailer of Bestseller gives a glimpse of the life of author Tahir Wazir and whose life goes for a toss after he starts writing a new book. The trailer has managed to thrill the viewers and has left them wanting for more with its perfect suspense and drama elements. “As soon as I read the script, I found it so exciting and thrilling, that I instantly knew it would make for a fascinating watch”, director Mukul Abhyankar was quoted saying.

Talking about his role in Bestseller, Mithun Chakraborty stated, “Lokesh Pramanik, my character in Bestseller, is a unique personality with interesting quirks. I enjoyed playing him with all his eccentricities. I also had a great time working with my talented co-stars on the series; everyone worked really hard to bring their characters to life. I couldn’t have asked for a better streaming debut. I have a lot of faith in Mukul Abhyankar and believe he has done a commendable job in developing an extremely entertaining thriller. Bestseller will definitely appeal to suspense and thriller fans across the globe”.

Interestingly, Bestseller will mark Shruti Haasan’s full feature digital debut. “When Siddharth Malhotra reached out to me for Bestseller, I was working on a number of projects and wasn’t sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn’t put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling, that I just had to do it. I always wanted to enter this space with a female lead story and it was an amazing opportunity to play a character I couldn’t pass up. I have worked hard to prepare for my role and I am really looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the series,” she added.

Bestseller is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on February 18.

