Bestseller Twitter Review: Fans love Shruti Haasan’s thriller, dub her performance ‘top notch’

Bestseller starring an interesting ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni just released on an OTT platform yesterday, on the 18th Of February. The Mukul Abhyankar directorial is a psychological thriller which follows the story of a novelist Tahir Wazir, played by Arjan, whose life goes for a toss after he starts writing a new book. Shruti Haasan is seen essaying the role of an aspiring writer Meetu who comes to the city in hopes of meeting her favorite author, Tahir. What follows forms the plot of the series.

Although it has only been a day since Bestseller premiered on a digital platform, a lot of netizens have already watched the series and are in fact, out with their reviews and opinions on Twitter. Most fans seem to love the casting for the show, especially Shruti Haasan, whose performance, a fan hailed as ‘top notch’. Another fan opined that it is the perfect thriller to watch on the weekend.

Check out the twitter review for Bestseller:

Earlier, talking about her role, Shruti had said that sound Meetu’s character arc quite interesting. She said, “I found it really interesting to play a part like Meetu because her arc is so interesting. The common thing if I had to say is that Meetu is a very determined person, a fan, a determined woman. I always love to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character. And I think what I got in this series is to meet another character that is really determined.”

