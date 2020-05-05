Betaal: Shah Rukh Khan drops the first look of Netflix horror thriller; To premiere on THIS date

Today, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first look of Netflix horror thriller- Betaal. Take a look

A few weeks back, Streaming giant Netflix unveiled their new Original series in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and while Anushka Sharma will be producing Mai, SRK will be producing Betaal, and today, the makers of Betaal dropped the first look of the horror thriller. Alongside a photo featuring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, the post read, “Here's 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @ItsViineetKumar @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham….” Also, the post revealed that the horror thriller will premiere on May 24, 2020.

Talking about Betaal, it is a horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between British Indian Army officer Betaal, his battalion of zombie redcoats, and the Indian police. After espionage thriller Bard of Blood that stars Emraan Hashmi, Betaal is Red Chillies Entertainment’s second Netflix series. Betaal will be directed by Patrick Graham, who had earlier helmed Netflix’s horror series Ghoul. Talking about Betaal, this marks Shah Rukh Khan’s second collaboration with Netflix. As per reports, in Betaal, we will see Indian police pitted against the undead army as villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Betaal stars Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala and Vineet Singh in lead roles and Jitendra Joshi, too, recently, joined the cast. An excited Jitendra Joshi took to Twitter to announce his collaboration with Betaal as he wrote, “I am super excited to be part of this one of a kind project #betaal on #Netflix. To be associated with @iamsrk as an artist is a dream come true. My 2nd project with laale di jaan @iamnm along with a superstar cast and an amazing crew.. Watch this space for updates!!”

