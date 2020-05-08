Betaal Trailer Reaction: Fans are impressed with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming horror series; Call it ‘promising’

Betaal starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and others is an upcoming horror series that is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Production. The trailer came out today and here’s how the netizens reacted to it.

A much awaited horror web series produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Production was Betaal. The trailer of the same was just dropped a while back and already it has grabbed the attention of fans. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, since no new films are releasing, Netflix is all set to bring a bone-chilling web series produced by Shah Rukh Khan and starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala and Suchitra Pillai. The trailer featured Viineet battling Zombies with his army.

While the trailer showcases how an army of soldiers decides to battle it out with Zombies who wake up from the dead. It showcases the tale of Sirohi who heads to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway. But, in the process of displacing the natives of the forest, the troops end up disturbing Betaal mountain that ends up causing havoc. With spine-chilling visuals and an intriguing plot, Betaal surely has left netizens impressed.

Several fans took to social media to express their opinion about the horror web series. A user wrote, “OMGGG this is too scary..What a beautiful #Betaaltrailer Cant wait to see this on Netflix. Thank you SRK sir for making and producing such wonderful web series. We SRKians cant wait to see this one. Wishing our team of #Betaal all the very best. Our love and wishes to all.” Another user shared their thoughts about the scary series, “#Betaal What a avengers trailer So Astonished.Ab to chorega nhi Betaal kisi ko Thanks @iamsrk.”

Check out Betaal Trailer’s Twitter reaction:

#Betaal

What a avengers trailer ..

So amazing ..

Ab to chorega nhi Betaal kisi ko☺️

Thanks @iamsrk — Himanshu (@Himansh41181122) May 8, 2020

I Just saw a #Betaal Webseries Seems very interesting Make it long and finish the story in one season Yeh End mai Suspense Chor kr Season 2 ka wait nhi kraana like #BardofBlood #Ghoul @NetflixIndia @netflix — Shivam Sharma (@realshivamm) May 8, 2020

After releasing the espionage series Bard Of Blood, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies’ Production is all set to bring forth a horror series with Betaal. It is helmed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan. Betaal is slated to premiere on Netflix on May 24, 2020.

