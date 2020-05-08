Betaal Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's horror thriller is here to keep you at the edge of your seat; Watch Video

After teasing the audience with the first look of Shah Rukh Khan's horror-thriller featuring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, the makers have dropped the trailer of Betaal and it is spine-chilling.

A few weeks back, streaming giant Netflix unveiled their new Original series in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and while Anushka Sharma will be producing Mai, SRK will be producing Betaal. After teasing the audience with the first look of the horror-thriller featuring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, the makers have dropped the trailer of the series and it is spine-chilling. The trailer will keep you at the edge-of-your-seat and will make you eagerly wait for the series. Betaal's trailer revolves around Sirohi who goes on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway. While on the mission he and his troops unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain that wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization. Do you believe in a curse? Well after watching the trailer you surely will. Betaal will be the perfect series to binge on to this May and will for sure drive away your lockdown blues. Sharing the trailer Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "How far would you go to battle the demons within? Our second web series, #Betaal, a horror-thriller, releases May 24, @NetflixIndia . @ItsViineetKumar @AahanaKumra #PatrickGraham @iamnm @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma @blumhouse #SKGlobal."

Check out the trailer here:

Talking about Betaal, it is a horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between British Indian Army officer Betaal, his battalion of zombie redcoats, and the Indian police. After espionage thriller Bard of Blood that stars Emraan Hashmi, Betaal is Red Chillies Entertainment’s second Netflix series. Betaal will be directed by Patrick Graham, who had earlier helmed Netflix’s horror series Ghoul. Talking about Betaal, the horror thriller will premiere on May 24, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

